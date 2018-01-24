More than 19K raised by North York Christmas light fundraiser

The cold weather didn’t stop people from giving warmly to the DeSario family’s yearly holiday fundraiser, which raised more than $19,000 for The Hospital for Sick Children.

As they’ve done for the past 18 years, Pat and Amatore DeSario’s Benjamin Boake Trail home was brightly lit for the holiday season, with the goal of collecting donations for the downtown hospital.

Throughout December and into early January, the exterior of the home was outfitted with thousands of LED lights and countless inflatable decorations.

This year, $19,335.50 was collected, bringing the total to date to more than $184,000 for SickKids.