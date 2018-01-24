More than 19K raised by North York Christmas light fundraiser

The cold weather didn’t stop people from giving warmly to the DeSario family’s yearly holiday fundraiser, which raised more than $19,000 for The Hospital for Sick Children.
As they’ve done for the past 18 years, Pat and Amatore DeSario’s Benjamin Boake Trail home was brightly lit for the holiday season, with the goal of collecting donations for the downtown hospital.
Throughout December and into early January, the exterior of the home was outfitted with thousands of LED lights and countless inflatable decorations.
This year, $19,335.50 was collected, bringing the total to date to more than $184,000 for SickKids.
The DeSario family spent time at the hospital after their daughter, Angela, was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes years ago, and this is their way of giving back.
“We’ve very happy,” Pat said. “This is the most we’ve made over all these years.”
The DeSario’s and their abundance of decor were featured on ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight in 2016, which saw four families, who decorate their homes to the extreme for Christmas, compete for $50,000 each episode. Though the North York family didn’t win, it was the first time a Canadian family had been profiled on the show.
