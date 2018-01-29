ALC patients, known as 'bed blockers', straining Scarborough hospitals

Buller said more than 80 per cent of such patients at SRH are waiting for long-term-care (LTC) admissions, and years when few nursing homes were built in the area only made LTC vacancies scarcer.

ALC rates are different in different campuses of the hospital, which merged out of The Scarborough Hospital and the Centenary campus of Rouge Valley Health System a year ago.

From July through September of last year, the General campus averaged 31.8 per cent, more than twice the Centenary’s 14.5 per cent and more than the Birchmount’s 18.3.

“We’re going to look at anything we can do,” to get the hospital’s ALC rate down, Buller said.

One thing SRH hasn’t done, so far, is join an experiment the neighbouring Central LHIN approved for five of its hospitals last year.

The hospitals re-opened Humber River Hospital’s Finch Avenue building, closed in 2015, as a transitional centre for ALC patients.

While that’s interesting, Buller said, SRH already had beds it could open, and didn’t have to buy floor space at Humber.

Scarborough’s uniqueness — its highly multicultural population, with many newcomers not really used to Canada’s health-care system or how to cope with it — contributes to the problem, says Helen Leung, CEO of CareFirst Seniors.

Family members and caregivers must know where to find resources, and have the confidence to take seniors home, said Leung, acknowledging some cannot be bothered, or believe “hospital is the safest place” – though it isn’t the right place for seniors, who tend to deteriorate there.

Other seniors who are ALC have lost rooms at retirement homes because of prolonged hospitalization, said Leung.

CareFirst’s Multi-Service Centre opened in Agincourt in 2015 to provide a transitional facility where seniors can strengthen their bodies as families arrange for whatever combination of LHIN-provided, private or other care they’ll need at home.

The centre is working, but the province didn’t give CareFirst the supplemental funding it expected.

So, though it’s more cost-effective than a hospital bed, users have to pay $160 a day, Leung said.

“It’s well-utilized, but only for those who can afford it.”

Despite the area’s lack of long-term care and supportive housing, “a huge amount of pressure” is applied to patients in ALC and their families, says Jane Meadus, a lawyer with Toronto’s Advocacy Centre for the Elderly.

Told they must apply for the first available nursing-home beds, some families don’t like the choices and try to keep loved ones in hospital until better homes open up.

Hospitals are entitled to charge fees to ALC patients, roughly equivalent to what they would pay for long-term care, based on their taxable income, says Meadus.

Some hospitals threaten such patients with “discharge on paper” and payment of fees they’d face if they were uninsured, about $1,200 to $1,500 a day, but this is rarely tried, she adds.

One side-effect of ALC pressure in Scarborough is that very often for low-income and marginalized people is their use of unlicensed group homes ill-equipped to care for them, says Meadus.

“We’re seeing more and more people being told these are the places you have to go and live in,” she says, adding “people with fairly high needs are being pushed out to these homes,” often from hospitals, where staff recommend them to patients.

“I can’t believe that they don’t know what they’re like,” Meadus said.