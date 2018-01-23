DINE SAFE TORONTO: Health inspectors close 2 restaurants, 12 others get warning

Operator fail to provide potable water supply

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder.

LA PREP, 222 BAY ST.

Restaurant

One or more crucial infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation that present an immediate health hazard that cannot be corrected during an inspection Jan. 18, 2018.

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Operator fail to prevent a rodent infestation

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

CONDITIONAL PASS

DUKE OF GLOUCESTER, 649A YONGE ST.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 19, 2018.

Fail to protect food from contamination or adulteration O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 26.

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to provide properly equipped mechanical washer

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

I-MINGOO, 5418 YONGE ST.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 18, 2018.

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to provide required supplies at sinks

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

JL TAMBAYAN, 541 MARLEE AVE.

Food Take Out

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 19, 2018.

Operator fail to provide separate handwashing sink(s)

Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety

Operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder.

KIVA'S BAKERY MARKET, 2496 YONGE ST.

Food Take Out

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 16, 2018.

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

LOTUS INN CHINESE CUISINE, 23 ST JOHNS RD.

Food Take Out

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 19, 2018.

Operator fail to properly remove solid waste

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment (NON-FOOD)

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

NEW EDEN CHINESE FOOD, 1025 COXWELL AVE.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 19, 2018.

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment.

PAMIER KABOB, 119 SPADINA AVE.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 19, 2018.

Fail to Post Licence Adjacent to Food Safety Inspection Notice. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(E)(4)

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Fail to Conspicuously Post Food Safety Inspection Notice at Entrance. Municipal Code 545-157(E)(3)

Operator fail to properly wash multi-use utensils

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

PHO JADE VIETNAMESE CUISINE, 1208 BLOOR ST. W.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 15, 2018.

Operator fail to provide washroom supplies

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

POKITO, 420 QUEEN ST. W.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 18, 2018.

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

Operator fail to provide accurate indicating thermometer(s)

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

SINOPINO CHINESE RESTAURANT & TAKE OUT, 4820 SHEPPARD AVE. E.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 19, 2018.

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety.

Operator fail to provide required supplies at sinks.

Operator fail to provide accurate indicating thermometer(s).

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

VILLA MADINA MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE, 3401 DUFFERIN ST.

Food Court Vendor

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 19, 2018.

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Muncipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Fail to Conspicuously Post Food Safety Inspection Notice at Entrance. Municipal Code 545-157(E)(3)

Operate food premises maintained in manner permitting adverse condition affecting food O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 11(a)(iii)

Use equipment not corrosion resistant in contact with food O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 19(1)(a)

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

WHITLOCK’S, 1961 QUEEN ST. E.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 18, 2018.

Operator fail to properly store solid waste

Fail to Produce Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(c)

Fail to Post Licence Adjacent to Food Safety Inspection Notice. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(E)(4)

Operator fail to clean washroom fixtures

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to provide required supplies at sinks

Operator fail to properly maintain mechanical washer

Operator fail to provide hot/cold water under pressure

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment(NON-FOOD)

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Want more?

The website for the DineSafe inspection program is www.toronto.ca/health/dinesafe. It is designed to provide the public with information about inspections of food establishments in Toronto.

What does Pass, Conditional Pass or Closed mean?

Every drinking and eating establishment in Toronto must, continually and prominently, post the most recent food safety inspection notice, as issued without alteration, at or near the main entrance.

There are three (3) types of notices:

A Pass notice will be issued when only minor or no infractions are observed during an inspection.

If Minor Infractions are repeated at the next inspection, the Public Health Inspector may issue a ticket to obtain compliance. Fines range from $45 to $370 depending on the severity of the infraction.

A Conditional Pass notice will be issued when one or more significant infractions are observed during an inspection.

When issued, a Public Health Inspector will re-inspect an establishment within 24-48 hours of the initial inspection. If the infractions are corrected and no other infractions or only Minor Infractions are found, a PASS Notice will be issued. If the infractions are not corrected by the time of the first re-inspection, a ticket will be issued and a second re-inspection will be conducted at a later date. If at the time of the second re-inspection the items have not been corrected, a summons to court will be issued and a referral to Toronto's Municipal Licensing and Standards Division may occur.

A Closed notice will be issued when one or more crucial infractions observed during an inspection are not corrected immediately. A food establishment can only be closed when a health hazard is present.

An Order to Close the establishment and/or remove the health hazard will be issued. A Public Health Inspector will visit daily to make sure that the establishment remains closed. Failure to comply with an Order to Close will lead to additional charges. When all of the infractions listed in the Order and all other significant or crucial infractions are corrected, the establishment will receive a PASS Notice and may be re-opened. Any repeated or new crucial infractions may result in the operator being issued with a summons to court and referral to the Licensing Tribunal for further action.