East York Meals on Wheels urgently needs help delivering meals

East York Meals on Wheels, a not-for-profit community service agency that provides good food and social support through caring volunteers to enhance the well being of area residents, has issued an urgent call for help.

Volunteers are desperately needed to help deliver hot and frozen meals to Leaside and East York residents whose health prevents them from looking after their own meal preparation. The program runs weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Anyone able to help is asked to visit www.eastyorkmealsonwheels.org or call 416-424-3322 for more information.