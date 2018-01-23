East York residents of note sought for Agnes Macphail Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the Agnes Macphail Award.

The accolade, which is co-ordinated by the East York Foundation, honours outstanding volunteers, advocates and contributors to community life in East York.

Those eligible for the award should have volunteered in several fields and should have demonstrated various commitments over considerable periods of time.

Nominations, which must include a nominator’s testimonial, biography/profile of the nominee, a list of affiliations and letters of support, will be accepted until midnight on Thursday, Jan. 25. They should be submitted to Coun. Janet Davis, East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave., Toronto, Ont., M4C 5R1, or via email to councillor_davis@toronto.ca.