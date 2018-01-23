Upper Beach community fundraising to pay for slain man's burial

Community Angels Toronto, an east Toronto-based group that supports people in the community in times of need, is seeking donations to help pay for the Jan. 27 Celebration of Life for Kwsie Blair.

The 20-year-old Upper Beach resident died Monday, Dec. 11, almost a month after being shot in the abdomen near Dundas and Parliament streets. Those responsible for his death are still at large.

Blair, who was reportedly on his way to visit his grandmother when he was gunned down, lived on Kingston Road between Lee and Woodbine avenues with his family, which was displaced from Regent Park due to that neighbourhood’s redevelopment.

Monetary donations are being sought from the community to help pay for Blair’s burial.