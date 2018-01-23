Historian to discuss what happened to Riverdale's lost athletic fields

Leslieville historian Joanne Doucette will be speaking about Riverdale’s lost athletic fields at the upcoming monthly meeting of the Riverdale Historical Society.

The event, which this month will be held at the Riverdale Library, 370 Broadview Ave. at Gerrard Street East, will be held Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The talk, titled Three Strikes, They’re Out: Riverdale’s Lost Athletic Fields, will explore the history of the Sunlight Stadium, Carlton Gold Course, Motordome Racetrack, Ulster Stadium and other lost athletic grounds in east Toronto.

Admission is $5 at the door for the public. Riverdale Historical Society members get in free.