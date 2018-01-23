Community Angels Toronto to hold planning meeting

Community Angels Toronto, a group that supports people in east Toronto who are experiencing a range of challenges in their lives, is hosting a planning meeting on Monday, Jan. 29.

The gathering, which will run from 7 to 9 p.m., will be held at the Ralph Thornton Centre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the topics to be discussed include making the group a nonprofit organization, ways to better serve the community, the geographic outreach area, who is served, planning for next Christmas, record keeping, and the formation of groups to handle various tasks/projects.

Those serious about getting involved are urged to attend.