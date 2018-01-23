Round dance event coming to Toronto's First Nations School

The Aboriginal Education Centre and the First Nations School of Toronto are hosting their second annual Round Dance on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The event, which has both social and ceremonial functions, will get underway at 5 p.m. with a pipe ceremony followed by a feast at 5:30 p.m. The round dance will follow.

All are welcome. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The festivities, which will also include prayers and a giveaway, will be held at 16 Phin Ave. which is east of Jones Avenue and south of Danforth Avenue.