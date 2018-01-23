'We want you to live', Toronto police tell Scarborough pedestrians

Otto, however, said the messages were common-sense stuff, adding if pedestrians don’t listen, perhaps traffic officers can stand at intersections with ticket books, “and educate them the hard way.”

On Wednesday afternoon, not many pedestrians were using phones. It was too cold.

As for why his 41 Division has the city’s second-highest rate of vehicle-pedestrian collisions, Otto, who has 25 years of service in Scarborough, said the area has many newcomers to Canada who don’t know traffic laws.

“They don’t know their roles and drivers’ roles,” he said. “The drivers were taught the laws to get licensed. but pedestrians were never educated.”

Though they paid more attention to pedestrians, the auxiliaries were watching drivers too. Some cars turning right onto Eglinton didn’t come to a full stop first.

“Those few seconds (not stopping) are too precious for them,” said Otto, who at one point interceded by stopping a car to admonish its driver.

Joseph Smith, a passing pedestrian, saw this and approved. “Get them — they do that to me all the time,” Smith said, demonstrating to Otto that drivers were not looking toward pedestrians waiting to cross.

Other pedestrians have been killed on Eglinton in Scarborough, and midblock crossings are common in areas where Smith said drivers are in a rush to speed and get around buses.

Perhaps GPS devices could be programmed to warn drivers they are passing residential areas and should slow down, said Smith, who also hopes the Crosstown light-rail-transit line, when completed along Eglinton’s surface to Kennedy Station, will help calm traffic.

