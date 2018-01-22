uReport: Toronto Argo Chris Kolankowski visits Michael Power/St. Joseph

Etobicoke native Chris Kolankowski returned to his high school on Jan. 10 with the historic Grey Cup in hand.

As part of the 2017 Grey Cup-winning Toronto Argonauts, Kolankowski was more than happy to share his experiences with the former teachers and coaches at Michael Power/St. Joseph who helped jump-start his football career while he was in high school.

Kolankowski played football at Michael Power throughout his high school days, and was extremely thankful for the coaches and teachers who helped make his dreams a reality.

During his visit, current Michael Power/St. Joseph students were also able to talk to Kolankowski about the 105th Grey Cup Game and take pictures of the Grey Cup.