ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Warturtle and Butch are ready to be adopted

BUTCH – 11-week-old male dog

Butch is a chipper young pup with a heart of gold and an unbridled excitement for everything and everyone. He loves exploring on his walks and learning about all the fascinating things there are to see, from the big thunderous snow plow to the captivating bag flowing in the wind. He is curious, caring, and seriously playful. He loves toys. He’s in absolute heaven when they’re brought out. He loves flaunting them around for everyone to see, then taking them to his bed where can gnaw and bite and shake to his heart’s content. His favourites are hard rubber toys. He loves throwing them into the air and catching them in a single motion. He has serious skills.

Butch can often forget himself in his excitement. He loves jumping up on people to say hi and to tell them how much he already loves them. But he's a seriously smart guy. He’s already beginning to learn that, no matter how happy he is to see them, jumping up on people is a no-no!

While he’s a lively spirit, he’s also very gentle. When you offer him a treat, he’ll take it from you with gentle consideration. When you pet or scratch him, he’ll melt. His favourite spots are under the chin and neck. And, after a long day of bag chasing and ball throwing, he’ll want nothing more than to snuggle up with you on the couch.

Butch is looking for a family who lives an active lifestyle and who will join him on his many bouncy adventures. He hopes his family will be patient with him, as he’s still young and still learning how to control his excitement. Being so young, he’s still a little unsure about other dogs. If there are other dogs in the home, he’d really love for you to bring them here for a meet and greet. This goes for other pets and small children as well. Butch loves everybody, but it’s always best to bring everyone here for a visit before he goes home with you.

Butch is such a beautiful dog. So full of the purest love and energy. With a little patience, this guy will grow into a loyal sidekick and lifelong companion.

If you’re interested in giving him a home, please reach out to us at adoptionk9@torontohumanesociety.com

Adoption update

Both Gizmo the rabbit and Puffin the cat found their forever homes.

Pet tip

Try to avoid bathing your dog during the cold winter months. Bathing can remove essential oils from their skin that they need to insulate their body from the freezing temperatures.