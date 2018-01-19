ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Warturtle and Butch are ready to be adopted

ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO is a partnership between Insidetoronto.com and the Toronto Humane Society.
This week's ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO features Warturtle the 12-year-old turtle and Butch, an 11-week-old dog.
If you would like to adopt either of these pets or any other animal, please contact the Toronto Humane Society, which is located at 11 River St. Phone 416-392-2273 or contact the email below each animal for more information.
Warturtle loves splashing around in a freshly cleaned aquarium and then sauntering onto her very own private beach, complete with UV rays and maybe even a few live snacks on the side.
This big beauty was found outside all by herself. Without a consistent diet, along with the harsh elements, the poor girl got really sick. But thanks to Toronto Humane Society’s awesome team, she was eventually brought back to health. She’s now looking for her forever home where she’ll get all the love and attention she deserves.
Girls like Warturtle live for a long time, sometimes more than 50 years. In other words, this girl’s not looking for any short term relationships. She’s looking for a family who would be committed to keeping her happy and healthy for the long run.
Warturtle is a girl who knows what she wants. She wants an 80 to 120 gallon aquarium, a large external filter, and enough UV light. She LOVES that sun-mimicking boost of loveliness for her skin and shell health, and for the all that wonderful calcium she absorbs into her body. Lastly, she would much appreciate her water temperature being at around 72 to 76 degrees with a dry area and basking spot in the high 80's.
If you’re interested in giving this princess a home, email specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com or more information.
Butch is a chipper young pup with a heart of gold and an unbridled excitement for everything and everyone. He loves exploring on his walks and learning about all the fascinating things there are to see, from the big thunderous snow plow to the captivating bag flowing in the wind. He is curious, caring, and seriously playful. He loves toys. He’s in absolute heaven when they’re brought out. He loves flaunting them around for everyone to see, then taking them to his bed where can gnaw and bite and shake to his heart’s content. His favourites are hard rubber toys. He loves throwing them into the air and catching them in a single motion. He has serious skills.
Butch can often forget himself in his excitement. He loves jumping up on people to say hi and to tell them how much he already loves them. But he's a seriously smart guy. He’s already beginning to learn that, no matter how happy he is to see them, jumping up on people is a no-no!
While he’s a lively spirit, he’s also very gentle. When you offer him a treat, he’ll take it from you with gentle consideration. When you pet or scratch him, he’ll melt. His favourite spots are under the chin and neck. And, after a long day of bag chasing and ball throwing, he’ll want nothing more than to snuggle up with you on the couch.
Butch is looking for a family who lives an active lifestyle and who will join him on his many bouncy adventures. He hopes his family will be patient with him, as he’s still young and still learning how to control his excitement. Being so young, he’s still a little unsure about other dogs. If there are other dogs in the home, he’d really love for you to bring them here for a meet and greet. This goes for other pets and small children as well. Butch loves everybody, but it’s always best to bring everyone here for a visit before he goes home with you.
Butch is such a beautiful dog. So full of the purest love and energy. With a little patience, this guy will grow into a loyal sidekick and lifelong companion.
If you’re interested in giving him a home, please reach out to us at adoptionk9@torontohumanesociety.com
Both Gizmo the rabbit and Puffin the cat found their forever homes.
Try to avoid bathing your dog during the cold winter months. Bathing can remove essential oils from their skin that they need to insulate their body from the freezing temperatures.
