Toronto’s SickKids gives teen back her life with new brain surgery

From the time she was four years old, it was clear Shaye Strickland was not quite like her peers. She was clumsy and lacked a proper sense of balance, and her mood was often low.

By age eight, her condition worsened, and she started suffering from hallucinations and wound up fainting. Deeply concerned, her parents brought her to the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), where doctors diagnosed her with hypothalamic hamartoma, a lesion in her brain that led to gelastic seizures, which look to outsiders like a laughing fit but which are actually very debilitating for the sufferer.

“I was having seizures — 20 to 30 a day,” Shaye, now 13, recalled. “I was staring off into the distance and didn’t really know what was going on around me. People would tell me I was laughing at things I shouldn’t be laughing at.”

The seizures wound up affecting Shaye’s grades and social life. While most kids her age were out playing and having fun, she was constantly tired after seizures and would suffer severe headaches, both of which conspired to bring her mood even lower.

An early surgical procedure did next to nothing to relieve her symptoms. Beyond the fact that it didn’t provide relief, it held serious risks, including vision loss, brain damage and even death.

Thankfully, help finally arrived in the form of a NeuroBlate System at SickKids. The machine allows doctors to access difficult-to-reach parts of the brain using a narrow laser fibre, which they can use to heat up and ablate lesions.

Doctors can map the fibre’s path using computers and an MRI machine, allowing them to target very specific areas deep in the brain. Better still, the fibre can enter the brain through a small opening in the skin, making for a much easier recovery than open cranium surgery.

“There’s lots of important real estate right around (where doctors performed the surgery), including the vision centre, endocrine system and memory system,” said Dr. James Drake of SickKids. “You can check that the laser fibre is in the right place and using the MRI, you can check the heat from the laser.”

Shaye’s mother Kyla recalled that, upon waking afterward, her daughter did a little dance – something that would have been unthinkable beforehand.

“Literally the minute she got off the table, she was like a different kid,” she said. “She had a sparkle in her eyes, she was more engaged, her grades went up and she joined in regular school activities.”