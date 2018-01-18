uReport: Ukrainian Canadian Social Services tackle issue of elder abuse

Reported cases of elder abuse affect four per cent of the population in Ontario alone.
Ukrainian Canadian Social Services invites residents to attend one of its upcoming Living with Dignity series of events across the GTA, featuring special guest speaker Dr. Rostyslav Shemechko.
A psychotherapist, Shemechko will discuss what elder abuse is and how it can affect the community.
Reported cases of elder abuse affect four per cent of the population in Ontario.
The sessions will take place on the following dates:
• Sunday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Demetrius, 3338 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (Etobicoke)
• Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. at Ivan Franko Homes, 3085 Winston Churchill Blvd. (Mississauga)
• Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. at St. Peter & Paul Senior Residences, 221 Milner Ave. (Scarborough)
For more information about the sessions please contact Syspilna Slyjba at 416-763-4982 or email at toradmin@ucss.info
