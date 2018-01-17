Scarborough residents want 'appeasement package' for highway widening plan

Residents living near McDairmid Woods Park are demanding an “appeasement package” of community benefits should a portion of the park be expropriated to aid a highway development,

Last the year, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) sent letters to homeowners of eight properties on Marilake Drive indicating their continued interest in expropriating a portion of their backyards, plus a piece of the park to facilitate the widening of Highway 401 running to the south.

While there's little recourse should the province proceed with expropriation, a plan dating back to 2011, should the community also lose some of the park, the residents believe it should receive some aid for McDairmid Woods’ future upkeep as a form of compensation.

“Give us landscaping, clean out the deadwood and the invasive weeds which have overrun the park and address all of its needs,” said Sheila White, representing the C.D. Farquharson Community Association.“We’re the only community being asked to give up a common benefit.”

Living by a major highway has many downsides according to White, from air and noise pollution to the accumulation of roadside litter which ends up in backyards. While the MTO has not yet determined how it will proceed on the widening plan, she said the City of Toronto could step up and champion the idea of funding improvements to the park.

“There are sacrifices communities make when they are located close to a major highway,” said White.

The park has a number of invasive plants including Manitoba and Norway Maple, Buckthorn as well as Dog Strangling Vine, city spokesperson Jaclyn Carlisle said. Parks, Forestry and Recreation staff “prioritizes” outbreaks based on the stage of infestation or the need for protection, and McDairmid Woods currently meets city park management standards, but would need more funding for improvements beyond that.

“The City is aware of the impacts of invasive plant species and has management plans in place to help control the spread of invasive plants in Toronto,” said Carlisle.

White says she has approached local city councillor Chin Lee for support but received no reply.

In a statement, councillor Lee expressed interest for enhancement of the park but declined further comment until more is known about impacts of the highway widening plan.