Crossing guard reinstated at busy East York intersection

“I was incredibly surprised to find out the crossing guard was being removed. I couldn’t believe it.”

Like MacPherson, he learned the crossing guard was being cut after getting the same online newsletter.

“There was never any warning. We didn’t even know it was being considered,” said Dobson, who also tried contacting local police to discuss his concerns and get more information.

Frustrated by the lack of answers, Dobson’s wife, Andaleeb, started an online petition on Dec. 16 calling on the police to reverse their decision.

“Many children walk to multiple schools via that crosswalk and there is a general disregard from drivers in that area,” it read.

“One child hurt or worse is too many. Our children should be allowed to walk to school safely. Please bring the crossing guard back.”

To date, upwards of 150 people have signed the online petition, which was addressed to Const. Derrick Martin, a school crossing guard co-ordinator with Toronto Police Traffic Services.

Ward 29 Coun. Mary Fragedakis admitted she wasn’t aware of the situation until several people contacted her office.

She immediately reached out to the police to find out more, notably if the study numbers were fair as a lot of local school kids don’t use that crosswalk over the noon hour.

“The police told me kids were with their parents and felt a guard wasn’t needed or that they should just go to the lights. It just doesn’t make sense to take that crossing guard out,” she said, adding she’s been in discussion for some time with city staff about making that area safer.

Last week, Stibbe stopped by the intersection to chat with concerned community members.

During an interview, he said typically police do a better job consulting with the community when such a decision is made, but because of the holiday break that important step was overlooked. As a result, police received several calls and emails and ultimately decided to bring back a crossing guard – albeit temporarily – at that busy juncture.

“We received the concerns of the community. We do want to get the community’s views,” he said, adding the intersection will be reassessed and a final decision will be made by the fall.

The City of Toronto as well as the school boards will also be exploring ways they can help make the area safer. One possible option is redrawing school catchment areas so children don’t have to cross Donlands Avenue.

MacPherson, who has lived in the area since 2000, said she’s “delighted” with the outcome and is optimistic measures will be taken to make the busy Donlands-O’Connor area safer come the fall.

“Hopefully the dialogue continues,” she said.

“We need some other solutions to help make that area safer and flow better. There’s just so much volume of traffic at peak times of the day. We need to be able to mitigate it safely.”

Dobson agreed.

“We’re very pleased they’re actually paying attention and trying to make the area safer for all users,” he added.