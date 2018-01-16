Toronto Kitten Rescue seeks donations for Luna the rescue cat

When Etobicoke’s Dyna Wilkins first heard about a possibly sick feral cat in Vaughan that had eluded capture by other organizations, she knew she had to at least try to rescue the 10-year-old domestic shorthair she’s since named Luna.

As founder of the nonprofit Toronto Kitten Rescue, her intention going into the rescue was to trap, neuter and return (TNR) Luna to her colony after getting her assessed by the “amazing” Dr. Michael Belovich at Yonge Street Animal Hospital.

As has sometimes been the case with the hundreds of cats Wilkins has saved over the past 20 years, though, Luna turned out to have more complex medical needs than first anticipated.

“At first, I thought she just had a cold, because she was sneezing like crazy and she was having some trouble breathing. Still, I initially thought I’d give her some antibiotics, have her spayed and then release her again,” Wilkins said of Luna, whom she successfully trapped in Vaughan on Jan. 1 from one of the four cat colonies she manages there and in North York.

“While Luna is FIV/FELV and parasite negative – which was shocking – it turns out she does have an upper respiratory infection, possibly some heart issues, six teeth that are either missing or impacted, and three areas of rot in her mouth.”

Now living in Wilkins’ Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue area home, Luna is currently on medication to help clear up her respiratory issues, but her dental issues are proving more problematic – and expensive.

She’s scheduled to undergo four-hour dental and spay surgeries on Thursday, Jan. 18 – procedures that, even after a “generous” discount courtesy of Yonge Street Animal Hospital, are estimated to cost at least $1,275.

And that’s money Wilkins – who relies on donations to help offset the oftentimes costly out-of-pocket expenses she incurs running Toronto Kitten Rescue – simply can’t afford, especially not after having just footed a $450 bill for Luna’s preliminary care.

Enter Abrams Towing Service – whose president, Joey Gagne, has agreed to match every dollar donated to Toronto Kitten Rescue in Luna’s name from now until Feb. 14.

“It’s fabulous. They will match any money that comes in to help pay for Luna’s surgery – so a $20 donation becomes $40, a $50 donation becomes $100. Whatever amount people donate automatically gets doubled,” Wilkins said, noting that any donations raised over and above the cost of Luna’s surgery will go directly toward other Toronto Kitten Rescue expenses – including Luna’s aftercare costs, as well those of the cats in the care of her three volunteer fosters.