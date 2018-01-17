Councillors OK window changes to Conn Smythe's former Toronto home

Toronto Maple Leafs’ founder Conn Smythe’s heritage-designated Baby Point house will get some additional windows in its second-storey dining room, west Toronto councillors decided Tuesday.

Etobicoke York Community Council voted unanimously without debate at its Jan. 16 meeting to endorse city planners’ recommendations to approve the new owners’ proposal to introduce additional windows and enlarge three other window openings to the east side of the house at 68 Baby Point Rd. The decision must still be approved by Toronto City Council.

The vote endorsed city planners’ recommendation that city council approve the alterations to the property satisfactory to the senior manager of the city’s heritage preservation services department, and subject to the provision of building permit drawings, including a description of materials and finishes to be used.

The Toronto Preservation Board recommended in a Dec. 14 letter that community and city councils approve the proposed alterations.

City heritage preservation staff considers the house worthy of heritage designation for its cultural heritage value.

The house’s stucco and river stone and leaded glass casement windows are representative elements of the arts and crafts style, a November 2017 city planning reports indicated.

In 1926, Smythe commissioned the two-and-a-half-storey house, designed by Toronto architect George Roper Gouinlock in the Arts and Crafts/Tudor Revival style.

The Hockey Hall of Famer lived there until his death in 1980.

Smythe founded and co-owned the Toronto Maple Leafs, and initiated construction of Maple Leaf Gardens. In 1961, Smythe commissioned Allward and Gouinlock to design the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The new owners purchased the house for $2.7 million in August 2016 without knowledge of its historical significance or its consideration for heritage designation, their lawyer Sylvain Rouleau told councillors at community council the following month.