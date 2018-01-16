Have a coffee with a cop in East York

East York residents are invited to grab a coffee with a cop on Friday, Jan. 19.

Neighbours and local police officers will meet for conversation from 10 a.m. to noon at the McDonald's restaurant at 1045 Pape Ave. at Cosburn Avenue.

Presented by 54 Division, Coffee with a Cop is an informal gathering that has no agenda or speeches. It’s designed to be an opportunity for community members to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know police officers in their neighbourhood.

For more information, contact Const. Ingrid Hannah at 416-808-5429.