East Toronto residents outline priorities for 2018 budget at meeting

Maintaining programs and services are vital to those who spoke at a recent Toronto budget subcommittee meeting in the east end.

On Wed., Jan. 10, 20 or so deputants shared their thoughts, ideas, and priorities for Toronto’s 2018 Capital and Operating budgets at two meetings held at the East York Civic Centre - the only ones to be held in the east end.

Some who spoke said it makes no sense for Toronto to have such low property tax rates, while the city’s poverty reduction strategy remains underfunded.

Others said budget dollars should be used to pay for climate change, better public transit, more shelter spaces and affordable housing as well as daycare subsidies, school nutrition programs, and much-needed programs and services for seniors.

East Toronto resident Diane Dyson, a self-admitted ‘policy wonk’, gave a powerful deputation about her family’s struggles to make ends meet and how services and programs provided by the City made a huge difference.

She wants her now-adult children to have the same benefits she was able to access like good recreation and school snack programs, libraries, and child care subsidies and urged politicians to “keep their priorities straight” and come up with a budget for a city where everyone belongs.

Ward 31 Coun. Janet Davis attended both the afternoon and evening sessions and said she’s said she’s pleased so many people came out to take part in the democratic process.

“Once again there was a terrific turnout from the people of East York to share their ideas and thoughts about the 2018 budget,” the ward 31 representative told The Mirror.

“I’ve heard very clearly that many of the programs council has approved like climate change, the child care strategy, the plan for (affordable) housing, and the fare pass should be included in the budget.”

-Joanna Lavoie