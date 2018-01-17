Nominations closing soon for East York Hall of Fame

Nominations will soon be closing for the East York Hall of Fame.
The new, volunteer-led initiative, which aims to honour those who have made a difference in the community, will be accepting submissions until Saturday, Jan. 20 at www.bestofeastyork.com.
Those eligible for nomination must meet one of the following conditions: be a current or former East York resident, volunteer or student; be currently or previously employed in East York; or currently or previously have played sports in East York.
Nominations opened on May 8.
The inaugural East York Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in the coming months.
