Nominations closing soon for East York Hall of Fame

Nominations will soon be closing for the East York Hall of Fame.

The new, volunteer-led initiative, which aims to honour those who have made a difference in the community, will be accepting submissions until Saturday, Jan. 20 at www.bestofeastyork.com.

Those eligible for nomination must meet one of the following conditions: be a current or former East York resident, volunteer or student; be currently or previously employed in East York; or currently or previously have played sports in East York.

Nominations opened on May 8.