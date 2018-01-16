DINE SAFE TORONTO: Public health fails to give 11 green passes

Operator fail to maintain hazardous food(s) at 4C (40F) or colder.

HAKKA BROS, 3685 KEELE ST.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection on Jan. 8, 2018.

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

JZ MILK STORE, 775 VAUGHAN RD.

Food Store (Convenience / Variety)

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection on Jan. 12, 2018.

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

LUCKY DRAGON RESTAURANT, 3203 DUFFERIN ST.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection on Jan. 11, 2018.

Fail to provide hand washing basin in convenient location in food preparation area O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 20(1)(c)

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Operator fail to ensure premises cleaned to prevent food contamination O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 59(a)

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

MY MY CHICKEN, 394 BLOOR ST. W.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection on Jan. 9, 2018.

Operator fail to properly store solid waste

Operator fail to sanitize garbage containers as required

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to provide accurate indicating thermometer(s)

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

PICKLE BARREL GRAND, 1 YORKDALE RD.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection on Jan. 9, 2018.

Operator fail to properly store liquid waste

Operator fail to provide proper garbage containers

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Operator fail to provide separate handwashing sink(s)

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly wash multi-use utensils

Operator fail to use proper cloths

Operator fail to properly use equipment

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

RON HUA CONVENIENCE, 3553 ST CLAIR AVE. E.

Food Store (Convenience / Variety)

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection on Jan. 10, 2018.

FAIL TO CLEAN TOILETS ONCE A DAY O. REG 562/90 SEC. 68(4)

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

SAKURA SUSHI, 394 BLOOR ST. W.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection on Jan. 9, 2018.

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment

Operator fail to properly maintain mechanical washer

Operator fail to provide accurate indicating thermometer(s)

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

THIS MONTH ONLY BAR, 1540 DUPONT ST.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection on Jan. 11, 2018.

Operator fail to provide separate handwashing sink(s)

Operator fail to provide washroom supplies

Operator fail to provide properly equipped mechanical washer

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

VILLA MADINA MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE, 3401 DUFFERIN ST.

Food Court Vendor

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection on Jan. 11, 2018.

Operator fail to provide separate handwashing sink(s)

Fail to Ensure the Presence of the Holder of a Valid Food Handler's Certificate. Municipal Code Chapter 545-157(17)(a)

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to ensure premises cleaned to prevent food contamination O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 59(a)

Operator fail to properly maintain equipment

Operator fail to properly use equipment

Operator fail to properly wash large utensils

Operator fail to provide required supplies at sinks

Operator fail to provide accurate indicating thermometer(s)

Operator fail to provide easily readable thermometer(s)

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

Operator fail to thoroughly cook hazardous food item(s)

Maintain hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 33

Maintain hazardous foods in container at internal temperature above 5 C O. Reg 562/90 Sec. 32(b)

ZEYTOUNA, 171 DUNDAS ST. W.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection on Jan. 9, 2018.

Operator fail to provide required supplies at sinks

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

Operator fail to properly wash surfaces in rooms

Operator fail to properly wash equipment

Want more?

The website for the DineSafe inspection program is www.toronto.ca/health/dinesafe. It is designed to provide the public with information about inspections of food establishments in Toronto.

What does Pass, Conditional Pass or Closed mean?

Every drinking and eating establishment in Toronto must, continually and prominently, post the most recent food safety inspection notice, as issued without alteration, at or near the main entrance.

There are three (3) types of notices:

A Pass notice will be issued when only minor or no infractions are observed during an inspection.

If Minor Infractions are repeated at the next inspection, the Public Health Inspector may issue a ticket to obtain compliance. Fines range from $45 to $370 depending on the severity of the infraction.

A Conditional Pass notice will be issued when one or more significant infractions are observed during an inspection.

When issued, a Public Health Inspector will re-inspect an establishment within 24-48 hours of the initial inspection. If the infractions are corrected and no other infractions or only Minor Infractions are found, a PASS Notice will be issued. If the infractions are not corrected by the time of the first re-inspection, a ticket will be issued and a second re-inspection will be conducted at a later date. If at the time of the second re-inspection the items have not been corrected, a summons to court will be issued and a referral to Toronto's Municipal Licensing and Standards Division may occur.

A Closed notice will be issued when one or more crucial infractions observed during an inspection are not corrected immediately. A food establishment can only be closed when a health hazard is present.

An Order to Close the establishment and/or remove the health hazard will be issued. A Public Health Inspector will visit daily to make sure that the establishment remains closed. Failure to comply with an Order to Close will lead to additional charges. When all of the infractions listed in the Order and all other significant or crucial infractions are corrected, the establishment will receive a PASS Notice and may be re-opened. Any repeated or new crucial infractions may result in the operator being issued with a summons to court and referral to the Licensing Tribunal for further action.