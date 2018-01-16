Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto installs new senior pastor

For the first time in 40 years, Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto is welcoming a new leader.

Rev. Jeff Rock will be officially installed as the Riverdale-based church’s new senior pastor on Sunday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 28 during the 11 a.m. service.

All are invited to stay afterwards for cold appetizers and desserts as well as a potluck reception. Don’t forget to bring your favourite dish to share.

On Sunday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m., the church will also host a farewell event to celebrate the retirement of outgoing pastor Dr. Rev. Brent Hawkes. Cupcakes will follow the service. All are welcome.