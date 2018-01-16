St. Francis Xavier's right hand gets 'incredible' response in Toronto

The right hand and forearm of St. Francis Xavier got an “incredible response” as it visited Catholic churches in Toronto and Mississauga over the weekend, organizers of the relic’s cross-Canada tour say.
More than 24,000 people prayed in the prescence of the “incorrupt first class relic” of the saint, “one of the greatest missionaries and evangelists since St. Paul the Apostle,” Catholic Christian Outreach announced Monday.
After visiting St Francis Xavier Church in Mississauga on Saturday, thousands lined up Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish at Sherbourne and Earl streets in Toronto to see part of the man who co-founded the Jesuit order.
This was far from being the first time relics of a Catholic saint had come to the city, however.
In 2012, St. Maria Goretti Church in Scarborough, which holds 800 comfortably, managed to accommodate 20,000 people coming to see the body of its namesake, visiting from Italy.
A 12-year-old Italian girl murdered in 1902, Maria Goretti is the Vatican’s Patroness of Modern Youth and patron saint of young women.
Relics including a right hand and arm of St. John Bosco, a 19th Century priest, visited north Etobicoke in 2010 inside a wax replica of the saint, which was lifted into St. Benedict Church in an 800-kilogram urn consisting of a glass box on a wood and metal cart.
St. Francis Xavier’s arm began its Canadian tour on Jan. 3 and will finish on Feb. 2 in Ottawa.
