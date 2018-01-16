St. Francis Xavier's right hand gets 'incredible' response in Toronto

The right hand and forearm of St. Francis Xavier got an “incredible response” as it visited Catholic churches in Toronto and Mississauga over the weekend, organizers of the relic’s cross-Canada tour say.

More than 24,000 people prayed in the prescence of the “incorrupt first class relic” of the saint, “one of the greatest missionaries and evangelists since St. Paul the Apostle,” Catholic Christian Outreach announced Monday.

After visiting St Francis Xavier Church in Mississauga on Saturday, thousands lined up Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish at Sherbourne and Earl streets in Toronto to see part of the man who co-founded the Jesuit order.

This was far from being the first time relics of a Catholic saint had come to the city, however.