Pick up free fixtures, items from former Leslieville church

Here’s your chance to own a piece of Leslieville’s history.

This week, WoodGreen Community Service is holding three open houses for those interested in obtaining salvageable fixtures/items from the former Riverdale United Church, at 1117 Gerrard St. E., just west of Leslie Street.

The first open house will be held at the church on Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon, the second on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m., and the third on Friday, Jan., 19 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Priority will be given to removal, restoration, and relocation to alternative community or social purpose buildings or venues.

The fixtures/items are being made available free of charge to any interested party and must be removed by March 30, 2018. Parties must also be willing to employ the right type of expertise, tools and equipment and bear any financial costs related to their safe and intact removal.

Further, WoodGreen is not responsible or liable for any issues that may arise during or after the items’ removal.

A Designated Substances and Hazardous Materials Assessment was performed and will be made available to interested parties during the open houses.

Some of the available items include church pews, main hall light fixtures, wood altars, furniture, and stained glass windows.

To view photos of the chattels, visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LgFuZDfWOhodyMCmtw1RCAcal9QZ_Sgz

The former Riverdale United Church is set to be demolished in the near future and redeveloped into new affordable housing for seniors as well as the new home of the Parent Resources drop-in centre.