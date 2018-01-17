FoodShare Toronto reflects on relocation to Mount Dennis

Acclimating to a new neighbourhood takes time, said FoodShare Toronto executive director Paul Taylor of the nonprofit organization’s relocation from the Dufferin Grove neighbourhood to Mount Dennis.

FoodShare has been at its new digs on Industry Street for almost a year and a half and since then has made it a priority to reach out to local advocacy groups.

“We’ve done a lot of listening and connecting, to understand the needs of the groups and residents in the local community,” Taylor told the York Guardian. “Any time a group invites us to share our work, we jump at it.”

What FoodShare, which works with communities and schools to deliver healthy food and food education, is hearing loud and clear is that food insecurity is a significant issue among Mount Dennis and surrounding area residents.

“We are looking into how our existing programs can support the needs of this neighbourhood,” Taylor said.

One of those programs is FoodShare’s Good Food Market. There are 42 markets operating across the city, including one at the economic development organization, the Learning Enrichment Foundation (LEF), also on Industry Street. The weekly LEF Town Square Market was established in 2011 and takes place on Thursdays from noon until 2 p.m.

In 2016, Food Share distributed 250,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables through its Good Food Markets grown by local farmers as well as purchased at the Ontario Food Terminal.

“We have one critical criteria: that it’s driven by community members,” Taylor said, adding that FoodShare also provides training on all things market related, from book keeping and management of resources to price lists and information about the farmers.

Similar to a mini farmers market, a Good Food Market “creates energy in a neighbourhood,” Taylor said.

FoodShare is also addressing food insecurity through its Good Food Box, comprised of seasonal, Ontario grown produce and imported products – international favourites like bananas, mangos, okra and morel, an edible wild mushroom. The weekly boxes also include recipes and news as part of the Good Food newsletter.