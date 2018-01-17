Etobicoke volunteers honoured at Yvan Baker's Community Recognition Awards

Yvan Baker honoured 50 individuals, groups and organizations at his annual Community Recognition Awards last weekend.

The Etobicoke Centre MPP recognized the award’s 2017 recipients in a ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 14 at the Plast Huculak Centre, shining a light on local residents’ selfless contributions in four different categories: outstanding volunteer service to the community, outstanding volunteer service to seniors, outstanding volunteer service to the community by youth, and outstanding service by professional staff.

In the outstanding volunteer service to the community category, honourees included: Rita Alldritt and Barbara Yake (Etobicoke Horticultural Society); Linda Beaton (St. James Food Basket); Marianna Betro (All Saints Parish); Richard Boehnke (Community Alliance for Air Safety); Mike Di Marco (Michael Power/St. Joseph); Lydia Falcomer (Ukrainian Canadian Congress); Gary Hepworth (Osteoporosis Canada); Michael Karst (Neighbourhood Watch); Horace Knight and Arthur Scauzillo (Kiwanis Club); Robert Kreklewetz (Royal York Baseball); Bernard Laryea (Dare to Be Different); Don Levesque and Althea Robinson (Etobicoke Community Concert Band); Bruce and Diana Morris (Tri-Hards Bowling League); Colleen Muise (Etobicoke Dolphins); Tracie Napoli (Friends of Silver Creek); Tori O’Brien (Community Living); Peter Peachey (Applewood Shaver Homestead); Mary Plunkett (Dorothy Ley Hospice); Marda Robinson (Montgomery’s Inn); Andrew Stunt (Motion Ball Sports); and the St. Vincent de Paul volunteers.

Outstanding volunteer service to seniors recipients included: Joseph Bonnette and Alice Mulligan (ESS Support Services); Alex Coelho (Eatonville Care Centre); Joni Fico (Community Living); Gregory Filipski and Edward Szpular (St. Demetrius Corporation); Mary Kuschnir (Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre); Josephine Voltan (Humber River Hospital); and Laurie Weishuhn (Village of Humber Heights).