Toronto Furies help celebrate reopening of Sir Adam Beck outdoor rink

The Toronto Furies were on hand in south Etobicoke this weekend to help celebrate the reopening of the refurbished Sir Adam Beck outdoor rink – the brand new site of MLSE LaunchPad’s all-girls hockey program.

“Today, we’re unveiling this great rink ... but what’s even cooler is it’s going to be the second location of our girls-only Hockey in the Neighbourhood program,” said Tanya Mruck, executive director of MLSE LaunchPad and a self-professed superfan of the Furies who play in the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) out of south Etobicoke's Mastercard Arena.

“We’re really proud to be supporting the development of young women in the City of Toronto ... We know places like this are the heart of our neighbourhoods, and that it’s really important for kids to have a place that they can walk to, come and play sports, learn the lessons that sports can provide, and become better people when they grow up.”

Joining Mruck and members of the Furies for the on-ice festivities at Sir Adam Beck Park on Saturday, Jan. 13 were Toronto Maple Leafs alumnus Shayne Corson, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Etobicoke-Lakeshore Coun. Mark Grimes, and representatives from Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the NHL, and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, which help fund the refurbishment project at the popular south Etobicoke rink.

“What they have done is, they’ve stepped up and they have – in order to make sure that people can play in a first-rate facility – they’ve refurbished this rink, the boards and some of the inside space,” Tory said.

“They’ve also funded the program that allows girls from across the city to get involved in building their skills and playing hockey and building women’s hockey into even more of a powerhouse than it already is.”

Grimes said the renovations to the Sir Adam Beck outdoor rink will also help ensure that Etobicoke-Lakeshore retains its title as “hockey capital of the world.”

“We are so blessed in this area with rinks,” he said, touting the Prince of Wales and now the Sir Adam Beck outdoor rinks as two of the best in the city, both of them located in his ward.

“We also have the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence ... and when we built that arena, what came out of that was women’s hockey. The girls had no place to play, so it became home to the Dolphins, and the Furies play out of there now, too, which is awesome. So we really are the hockey capital in Toronto for women’s hockey.”

Saturday’s rink reopening celebrations at Sir Adam Beck included opportunities for local kids to participate in some on-ice skills and drills with Toronto Maple Leaf sport development coaches, as well as an open skate, hot chocolate, giveaways and autograph sessions with the Corson and Furies players.