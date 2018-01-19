CityPlace shows how to build an urban neighbourhood from scratch

Toronto is a growing city, but few if any small neighbourhoods can match the growth seen in the nascent CityPlace community.

According to census data, the neighbourhood’s population has increased tenfold over the past decade, from 1,106 in 2006 to 5,911 in 2011 to 11,658 in the most recent census (2016). Covering the area from Front Street to Lake Ontario and from Bathurst Street to Spadina Avenue, the area serves as a prime example of how a healthy urban community can be built from scratch.

The area was once home to the CN Railway’s Spadina Rail Yards, along with much of the surrounding land. CN moved out of the area more than half a century ago, and the land remained derelict for decades. While landmarks such as the CN Tower and the SkyDome (now the Rogers Centre) were built in the 1970s and 1980s, the land that now comprises CityPlace remained unused until developer Concord Adex bought it in 1997 with the intention of building a master planned community from scratch.

Coun. Joe Cressy, in whose ward CityPlace stands, noted that there were mistakes made along the way, but work is underway to rectify the situation.

“Starting a new community is like a baby being born — you have to help it take steps along the way.”

Concord Adex spokesperson Gabriel Leung

“The big mistake that was made, which goes back years, is the residential units were built first and the social infrastructure was to come later,” he said.

The councillor pointed out that some $150 million in public investment is coming to the area over the next three years, including $77 million for two new schools, a new child care centre and a community centre due to open in fall of 2019.

That infrastructure will join the new Fort York Library, which opened three years ago, plus Canoe Landing Park and the forthcoming Mouth of the Creek Park. The Bentway, located under the Gardiner Expressway, adds more opportunities for social interaction.

“Plus there’s Rail Deck Park coming, and council is set to refuse a proposal to build nine buildings on that site to make way for the park,” Cressy said.

Given that CityPlace is essentially a condo neighbourhood, many of the residents are young professionals, but the number of families and children living there has grown. In 2011, there were 320 children 19 and under living there, a number that swelled to just more than 1,000 in 2016. As young residents settle down, that number is expected to grow further.

“We’re seeing the demographics maturing over time and we’re developing for that,” said Concord Adex spokesperson Gabriel Leung. “We try to have larger unit types to make sure people can stay and raise a family in CityPlace.”