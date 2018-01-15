Toronto placed under weather advisory as snow rolls in

Environment Canada is warning a snow system affecting Toronto throughout Monday may create poor conditions for commuters.
A weather advisory has been issued for the northern and eastern portions of the city, as well as portions of York and Durham regions.
A more widespread area of snow is expected to arrive late afternoon which may affect the commute home, the weather agency said.
Additional snowfall amounts near five centimetres are expected Monday night after five centimetres fell in the morning.
There is also the possibility of locally higher snowfall amounts of up to 10 centimetres closer to the lake shore due to enhancement off of Lake Ontario.
Roads may quickly become snow covered and icy and visibility is expected to be reduced at times in the snow bands, the agency added.
A few flurries are expected for early Tuesday morning.
Monday's daytime high is forecast at -5 C.
Environment Canada is warning a snow system affecting Toronto throughout Monday may create poor conditions for commuters.
A weather advisory has been issued for the northern and eastern portions of the city, as well as portions of York and Durham regions.
A more widespread area of snow is expected to arrive late afternoon which may affect the commute home, the weather agency said.
Additional snowfall amounts near five centimetres are expected Monday night after five centimetres fell in the morning.
There is also the possibility of locally higher snowfall amounts of up to 10 centimetres closer to the lake shore due to enhancement off of Lake Ontario.
Roads may quickly become snow covered and icy and visibility is expected to be reduced at times in the snow bands, the agency added.
A few flurries are expected for early Tuesday morning.
Monday's daytime high is forecast at -5 C.
Environment Canada is warning a snow system affecting Toronto throughout Monday may create poor conditions for commuters.
A weather advisory has been issued for the northern and eastern portions of the city, as well as portions of York and Durham regions.
A more widespread area of snow is expected to arrive late afternoon which may affect the commute home, the weather agency said.
Additional snowfall amounts near five centimetres are expected Monday night after five centimetres fell in the morning.
There is also the possibility of locally higher snowfall amounts of up to 10 centimetres closer to the lake shore due to enhancement off of Lake Ontario.
Roads may quickly become snow covered and icy and visibility is expected to be reduced at times in the snow bands, the agency added.
A few flurries are expected for early Tuesday morning.
Monday's daytime high is forecast at -5 C.