DiNovo described her time in politics as a privilege and an honour, but also felt like "being in a war zone.”

“Political life is competitive, it’s all-encompassing and it’s partisan,” she said. “It’s time to come back to, I think, building an inclusive community, but having said that, I’m not going anywhere and I said that when I left because there are a lot of social justice issues I’m going to be very active around, including some bills of mine that did not get passed.”

But what she learned at Queen’s Park has inspired her in her new chapter.

“It threw me into a broader world and that’s something I’m already carrying forward,” DiNovo said. “I got to meet people from other faiths more, people that would never walk into our church or never had anything to do with church, but I got to see the breadth of a community and I intend to still keep that going here.”

She added she wants to build on Trinity-St. Paul’s congregation, its children and youth ministries, outreach work and more.

Coun. Sarah Doucette (Ward 13, Parkdale-High Park) told Metroland DiNovo is a “perfect fit” for the church.

“You have not heard the last of Cheri DiNovo, I know that for a fact,” she said. “I know she will be dedicated, determined and hardworking in her new role and in some respects, she will be able to do more things at the church because sometimes politician’s hands are tied … I believe she is in the perfect place and will continue working for and helping the people who approach her.”

And DiNovo plans on doing just that.

“In the congregation, there are people of all political persuasions,” she said. “So getting out of the partisan world, but staying in the social justice world is a real blessing because I always did try to do that at Queen’s Park but I can do it far more easily now.”

DiNovo, who still lives in the riding, added her door remains open to her former constituents to come visit.

“If you think you know what church looks like, come visit because you may not know if you haven’t been in a while and I always start every service by welcoming people and saying, ‘It doesn’t matter what you believe or what you don’t believe, but you’re welcome here,’” she said. “Really what we’re about here is building an inclusive community that is welcoming to everyone and that is a sanctuary to everyone and stands up for everyone.”

