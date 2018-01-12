ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Puffin the cat, Gizmo the rabbit are ready for adoption

Gizmo is a peppy little princess who’s ready to rock and roll. She loves scooting through her tunnels, catching up with friends after playtime, and just kicking back with her favourite chew toys.

While Gizmo is totally a social butterfly, she is, like any rabbit, a little shy around strangers. She prefers having a small group of close friends she’s become attached to over time. This girl doesn’t let just anyone join her crew. Quality one-on-one’s are what she’s about. When you pop by for a visit, just give her some time to check you out. If she thinks you’re cool enough, she’ll hop right into your lap.

Gizmo isn’t interested in casual relationships. She’s wants someone who’s in it for the long run. Someone gentle and soft-spoken. Someone who loves tunnels, toys and treats as much as she does. She also wouldn’t mind having another rabbit to play with when no one else is home. Her ideal roommate is a neutered male who’s around her own age. Someone she can relate too.

If you're interested in Gizmo, email specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com for more information.

Please note: the minimum cage size to keep a rabbit happy is 4'W x 4'H x 36"H (although bigger is always better!). A photo of the set up enclosure will be required before any special species adoption can be finalized.

