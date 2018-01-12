ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Puffin the cat, Gizmo the rabbit are ready for adoption

ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO is a partnership between Insidetoronto.com and the Toronto Humane Society.
This week's ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO features Puffin the three-year-old cat and Gizmo, the three-year-old rabbit.
If you would like to adopt either of these pets or any other animal, please contact the Toronto Humane Society, which is located at 11 River St. Phone 416-392-2273 or contact the email below each animal for more information.
Belly rub advocate, string toy expert, and a major authority on all things that bounce and jingle, Puffin is an accomplished cutie who knows what he wants in life. He loves laps as much as he loves cozy beds, and will roll his handsome little body around, paws hugging the air, until it’s time for bed!
When he first arrived at the Toronto Humane Society, Puffin was not having any of it! All the commotion was totally killing his vibe and making him super anxious! But since then, he’s relaxed and has become a favourite thanks to his utterly sweet and sensitive nature. He loves the people who visit him regularly. In fact, one of our awesome volunteers recently said Puffin is the gentlest cat he’s ever met.
That being said, Puffin is still a sensitive Sam when it comes to new places and people. When he finds more permanent digs with a new family, he will need a “sanctuary” room where his litter box and feeding station are already set up for him. This will help him get used to his new surroundings and new family.
If you’re interested in Puffin, email felineadoption@torontohumanesociety.com for more information.
Gizmo is a peppy little princess who’s ready to rock and roll. She loves scooting through her tunnels, catching up with friends after playtime, and just kicking back with her favourite chew toys.
While Gizmo is totally a social butterfly, she is, like any rabbit, a little shy around strangers. She prefers having a small group of close friends she’s become attached to over time. This girl doesn’t let just anyone join her crew. Quality one-on-one’s are what she’s about. When you pop by for a visit, just give her some time to check you out. If she thinks you’re cool enough, she’ll hop right into your lap.
Gizmo isn’t interested in casual relationships. She’s wants someone who’s in it for the long run. Someone gentle and soft-spoken. Someone who loves tunnels, toys and treats as much as she does. She also wouldn’t mind having another rabbit to play with when no one else is home. Her ideal roommate is a neutered male who’s around her own age. Someone she can relate too.
If you’re interested in Kahuna, email specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com for more information.
Please note: the minimum cage size to keep a rabbit happy is 4'W x 4'H x 36"H (although bigger is always better!). A photo of the set up enclosure will be required before any special species adoption can be finalized.
Both Kahuna the hamster and Ghost the cat are still looking for their forever homes.
When socializing a very shy cat, try to avoid making prolonged eye contact. For cats, staring can be seen as threatening. When your eyes do meet, slowly lower your eyelids, and speak slowly and softly.
