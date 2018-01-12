Icy, slippery conditions expected in Toronto as temperature plummets

An extreme cold weather alert, and a special weather statement warning of icy and slippery conditions, have been issued for Toronto Friday, Jan. 12.

Temperatures are set to fall drastically throughout the day, after hitting an unseasonable high of 12 degrees as heavy rain fell this morning. By 5 p.m., Environment Canada predicts temperatures in Toronto will plummet to -13 with the wind chill, before continuing to drop to -23 with the wind chill overnight.

“The rain is forecast to change to snow by midday as temperatures plummet with the passage of a cold front. There may also be a brief period of freezing rain during the changeover from rain to snow,” said the special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Roads, walkways and parking lots could become icy and slippery, the statement cautioned, noting extra care should be taken while driving and walking.

Related Content Environment Canada issues alert for icy conditions in Toronto

The snow will taper off as the cold front passes through, with only a few centimetres at most expected.

The extreme cold weather alert issued by the City of Toronto will continue into the weekend, with temperatures forecast to hit -25 with the wind chill Saturday afternoon.

Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to -15 or lower, or when the wind chill is expected to feel like -20 or colder. As well as warning Torontonians to be cautious of falling temperatures, the alerts activate local services for vulnerable residents including additional shelter beds, overnight street outreach and other measures. Anyone who sees someone in need of street outreach assistance is encouraged to call 311. If it is an emergency, call 911.

