Census results show child poverty on the rise in Scarborough

At the Muslim Welfare Centre food bank, Ghazal Asskak patiently waits her turn to pick out her monthly allotment of foodstuffs.
The young woman in the striking red winter coat arrived at the food bank, located at McLevin Avenue, without an appointment. Even with some 80 households visiting the food bank daily between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. five days a week, no one is ever turned away. After pleading her case, Asskak gets a coveted number from the food bank’s staff, allowing her the chance to fill one small red basket with cooking oil, rice, flour, sugar and other staples to get through the month.
The food will barely feed her family, which includes brother Mohammad who has accompanied her this day. But Asskak, who arrived in Scarborough from Syria in late 2016, shudders to think what her family would do without the food bank’s support.
“Every month, we come here,” said Asskak. “We are newcomers, so we don’t have a choice.”
Asskak’s reality is one many Scarborough residents face, according to the most recent census numbers.
In areas located north of Highway 401, neighbourhoods with an influx of immigrant populations are experiencing disproportionately higher levels of poverty. Southern Scarborough has also seen stark increases to poverty. Oakridge, for example, has 55 per cent of children living in poverty, while Scarborough Village, centred on Kingston Road, is at 47 per cent.
Common factors affecting these communities are steep barriers to prosperity, a lack of access to good paying jobs, poor transportation options and a concentration of newcomers requiring support.
What’s particularly insidious about the poverty findings is a stark increase in working poor, who after rent and bills are paid must rely on food banks for feeding their families, said Lee Soda from the Agincourt Community Services Association (ACSA).
“People are working survival jobs and their wages are not enough to raise families,” said Soda, ACSA’s executive director. “Mom and dad work around the clock and have to make hard decisions.”
ACSA serves approximately 1,100 families per month in the winter through its child and family programs. It also operates a food bank, which is visited every day by at least 150 families from underserved communities like Chester Le and Bay Mills.
Last year, in order to accommodate an influx of Syrian newcomers, ACSA had to expand operation of its food bank by an additional day. In November 2017 alone, ACSA doled out 8,000 food parcels. It also serves daily after-school programs for 400 needy children between the ages of six and 12.
Like much of Scarborough, Agincourt gets mischaracterized as a leafy green suburb with single-dwelling homes high in property value dotting the landscape. But on the ground, the picture is far different, said Soda.
“The reality is there is a disparity in poverty here that the data is finally capturing,” she said.
Even though child poverty rates dropped significantly in downtown and other prosperous neighbourhoods between 2010 and 2015, the census results find those numbers increased in the inner suburbs. That’s seen by the example of Milliken in north Scarborough, which had the highest single increase (4.2 per cent) in all of Toronto.
Michael Polanyi, who helped author a 2017 report on the census findings for the Children’s Aid Society, said the increases to child poverty reflect greater changes in the city, where certain areas are benefiting from the boom in real estate while other areas continue to lag behind. Recreational and social services are also a factor, he said.
“It’s very important for all families to have access to recreational, early childhood education and employment training programs,” he said.
While he welcomes recent steps to address poverty, like the expansion of the federal child tax benefit and the recent increase to the provincial minimum wage, Polanyi said the census data is proof more support is required.
“I wish I could say, ‘Yes, these policies are significantly helping,’ but we’ll have to watch carefully,” he said.
