Census results show child poverty on the rise in Scarborough

At the Muslim Welfare Centre food bank, Ghazal Asskak patiently waits her turn to pick out her monthly allotment of foodstuffs.

The young woman in the striking red winter coat arrived at the food bank, located at McLevin Avenue, without an appointment. Even with some 80 households visiting the food bank daily between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. five days a week, no one is ever turned away. After pleading her case, Asskak gets a coveted number from the food bank’s staff, allowing her the chance to fill one small red basket with cooking oil, rice, flour, sugar and other staples to get through the month.

The food will barely feed her family, which includes brother Mohammad who has accompanied her this day. But Asskak, who arrived in Scarborough from Syria in late 2016, shudders to think what her family would do without the food bank’s support.

“Every month, we come here,” said Asskak. “We are newcomers, so we don’t have a choice.”

“People are working survival jobs and their wages are not enough to raise families.”

Lee Soda, Agincourt Community Services Association

Asskak’s reality is one many Scarborough residents face, according to the most recent census numbers.

In areas located north of Highway 401, neighbourhoods with an influx of immigrant populations are experiencing disproportionately higher levels of poverty. Southern Scarborough has also seen stark increases to poverty. Oakridge, for example, has 55 per cent of children living in poverty, while Scarborough Village, centred on Kingston Road, is at 47 per cent.

Common factors affecting these communities are steep barriers to prosperity, a lack of access to good paying jobs, poor transportation options and a concentration of newcomers requiring support.

What’s particularly insidious about the poverty findings is a stark increase in working poor, who after rent and bills are paid must rely on food banks for feeding their families, said Lee Soda from the Agincourt Community Services Association (ACSA).

“People are working survival jobs and their wages are not enough to raise families,” said Soda, ACSA’s executive director. “Mom and dad work around the clock and have to make hard decisions.”

ACSA serves approximately 1,100 families per month in the winter through its child and family programs. It also operates a food bank, which is visited every day by at least 150 families from underserved communities like Chester Le and Bay Mills.