What makes your Etobicoke neighbourhood unique?

6) Kingsview Village-The Westway

One of Etobicoke’s four Neighbourhood Improvement Areas (NIA), Kingsview Village-The Westway boasts the largest Somali-speaking population in Toronto, claiming 1,740 (or 15.3 per cent) of the 11,375 Torontonians who listed Somali as their mother tongue.

7) Willowridge-Martingrove-Richview

Willowridge-Martingrove-Richview is home to the most residents in Etobicoke who claim one of the Romance languages as their mother tongue (3,070) – including 1,645 who speak Italian, 815 who speak Spanish, and 515 who speak Portuguese.

8) Humber Heights-Westmount

Etobicoke’s lone community with an Emerging Neighbourhood designation, Humber Heights-Westmount has average family income of $86,339.

9) Edenbridge-Humber Valley

Edenbridge-Humber Valley boasts the second highest average family income in Etobicoke at $256,773.

10) Princess-Rosethorn

Princess-Rosethorn boasts the third highest average family income in Etobicoke at $229,403.

11) Eringate-Centennial-West Deane

Eringate-Centennial-West Deane is the Etobicoke community with the most residents who report Georgian as their mother tongue at 20.

12) Markland Wood

Of Markland Wood’s 10,554 residents, 4,175 claimed a non-official language as their mother tongue, including Serbian (755), Ukrainian (450), Polish (420), Italian (205), Spanish (165), Portuguese (160), Korean (155), Mandarin (150), Russian (145), Bulgarian (115), German (110), and Macedonian (100).

13) Etobicoke West Mall

At just at 2 km2, Etobicoke West Mall is tied with Long Branch for the smallest community in Etobicoke by area.

14) Islington-City Centre West

Boasting the largest population in Etobicoke with 43,965 residents, Islington-City Centre West is home to the most seniors aged 100+ in Toronto, with 35 centenarian residents. It also boasts the most Ukrainian-speaking residents in Etobicoke, with 1,595 people reporting Ukrainian as mother tongue, and the most married (17,190) and widowed (2,400) residents.

15) Kingsway South

Despite having the smallest population in Etobicoke with just 9,271 residents, the Kingsway South community also boasts the former burough's highest average family income at $289,240.

16) Stonegate-Queensway

Stonegate-Queensway is home to most Polish-speaking residents in Etobicoke, with 1,480 local residents reporting Polish as their mother tongue. It also boasts the most residents in Etobicoke living in single-detached homes (5,790).

17) Mimico (including Humber Bay Shores)

Mimico boasted the biggest jump in population in Etobicoke between censuses, growing from 26,541 in 2011 to 33,964 residents in 2016 – a 28 per cent surge. It’s also home to the most single adults aged 20-34 still living at home (2,225), and the most divorcees (2,855) in Etobicoke.

18) New Toronto

New Toronto is the Etobicoke community with the largest percentage of its population living alone at 22.7 per cent.

19) Long Branch

Long Branch is tied with Etobicoke West Mall for smallest Etobicoke community by area at 2 km2.

20) Alderwood

Alderwood is home to the most Aboriginal language speaking residents in Etobicoke (10).