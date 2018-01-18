What makes your Etobicoke neighbourhood unique?

1) West Humber-Claireville
The largest community in Etobicoke in terms of area at 30 km2, West Humber-Clairville is home to most Punjabi-speaking residents in Toronto, with 4,925 residents reporting Punjabi as mother tongue. It also boasts the largest population of youth aged 15 to 24 in Etobicoke (5,445).
2) Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown
One of Etobicoke’s four Neighbourhood Improvement Areas (NIA), Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown boasts the largest average household size in Etobicoke at 3.32, yet also its lowest average family income at $60,324. It’s also home to the most children aged 0-14 in Etobicoke (7,090), and boasts the largest population of Assyrian Neo-Aramaic speakers in Toronto (2,210) and the second largest population of residents claiming Gujarati (2,455) as their mother tongue.
3) Thistletown-Beaumond Heights
One of Etobicoke’s four Neighbourhood Improvement Areas (NIA), Thistletown-Beaumond Heights has an average family income of $87,338.
4) Rexdale-Kipling
Of Rexdale-Kipling’s 10,529 residents, 4,200 claimed a non-official language as their mother tongue, including Spanish (805), Italian (395), Tagalog (260), Urdu (215), Croatian (210), Polish (160), Punjabi (140), Portuguese (135), Vietnamese (120), Gujarati (100), and Persian (100).
5) Elms-Old Rexdale
One of Etobicoke’s four Neighbourhood Improvement Areas (NIA), Elms-Old Rexdale has the former burough’s second lowest average family income at $66,564.
6) Kingsview Village-The Westway
One of Etobicoke’s four Neighbourhood Improvement Areas (NIA), Kingsview Village-The Westway boasts the largest Somali-speaking population in Toronto, claiming 1,740 (or 15.3 per cent) of the 11,375 Torontonians who listed Somali as their mother tongue.
7) Willowridge-Martingrove-Richview
Willowridge-Martingrove-Richview is home to the most residents in Etobicoke who claim one of the Romance languages as their mother tongue (3,070) – including 1,645 who speak Italian, 815 who speak Spanish, and 515 who speak Portuguese.
8) Humber Heights-Westmount
Etobicoke’s lone community with an Emerging Neighbourhood designation, Humber Heights-Westmount has average family income of $86,339.
9) Edenbridge-Humber Valley
Edenbridge-Humber Valley boasts the second highest average family income in Etobicoke at $256,773.
10) Princess-Rosethorn
Princess-Rosethorn boasts the third highest average family income in Etobicoke at $229,403.
11) Eringate-Centennial-West Deane
Eringate-Centennial-West Deane is the Etobicoke community with the most residents who report Georgian as their mother tongue at 20.
12) Markland Wood
Of Markland Wood’s 10,554 residents, 4,175 claimed a non-official language as their mother tongue, including Serbian (755), Ukrainian (450), Polish (420), Italian (205), Spanish (165), Portuguese (160), Korean (155), Mandarin (150), Russian (145), Bulgarian (115), German (110), and Macedonian (100).
13) Etobicoke West Mall
At just at 2 km2, Etobicoke West Mall is tied with Long Branch for the smallest community in Etobicoke by area.
14) Islington-City Centre West
Boasting the largest population in Etobicoke with 43,965 residents, Islington-City Centre West is home to the most seniors aged 100+ in Toronto, with 35 centenarian residents. It also boasts the most Ukrainian-speaking residents in Etobicoke, with 1,595 people reporting Ukrainian as mother tongue, and the most married (17,190) and widowed (2,400) residents.
15) Kingsway South
Despite having the smallest population in Etobicoke with just 9,271 residents, the Kingsway South community also boasts the former burough's highest average family income at $289,240.
16) Stonegate-Queensway
Stonegate-Queensway is home to most Polish-speaking residents in Etobicoke, with 1,480 local residents reporting Polish as their mother tongue. It also boasts the most residents in Etobicoke living in single-detached homes (5,790).
17) Mimico (including Humber Bay Shores)
Mimico boasted the biggest jump in population in Etobicoke between censuses, growing from 26,541 in 2011 to 33,964 residents in 2016 – a 28 per cent surge. It’s also home to the most single adults aged 20-34 still living at home (2,225), and the most divorcees (2,855) in Etobicoke.
18) New Toronto
New Toronto is the Etobicoke community with the largest percentage of its population living alone at 22.7 per cent.
19) Long Branch
Long Branch is tied with Etobicoke West Mall for smallest Etobicoke community by area at 2 km2.
20) Alderwood
Alderwood is home to the most Aboriginal language speaking residents in Etobicoke (10).
