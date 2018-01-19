Scarborough's Oakridge lacks groceries and daycare, but not Bengali

Educated people settling in Oakridge find it hard to get professional work they had back home," a mismatch which brings frustration” and finally affects mental and physical health, says Rejwan Karim, manager of AccessPoint on Danforth, a community hub on Danforth Avenue.

Victoria Park Station still offers quick trips downtown, but apartment rents rose significantly over the past 18 months, leading more families to share, or crowd larger numbers into two-bedroom spaces, which isn’t healthy either, said Karim.

Many rely on food banks or community meals; AccessPoint’s meal serves 60 or 70 people each Friday, twice what it saw several years earlier.

More seniors’ and youth spaces are needed, and also community gardens. Prairie Drive Park’s garden, operated by AccessPoint, switches gardeners every two years and chooses new ones by lottery.

Safety is another concern. Rosamma George, community development manager at Warden Woods Community Centre, “heard about shootings” when she took the job seven years ago, but says community events such as an annual Peace Walk changed things for lower-income tenants on Firvalley and Cataraqui courts.

“People have started knowing each other,” George says. “For the first time, they feel their community is safe.”

City micro-grants for projects are building confidence in residents, but rental housing remains in a poor state; Warden Woods’ satellite office in Teesdale freezes each winter and the agency can’t get Toronto Community Housing to help, George says.

SAWRO members take pride in Bangladeshi culture’s survival in Canada, and in Bengali, which Jahangir calls “one of the most sweetest languages in the world.” It is mother tongue to 20 per cent of Oakridge residents, and 15.3 per cent speak it at home, unchanged from 2011.

“The culture is in our blood,” she says.

The Danforth Avenue commercial strip, home of Crossroads of the Danforth Business Improvement Area, has restaurants but no coffee shops or banks. Boarded-up storefronts may look run-down, but developments are planned. One day, the area could be as vibrant as The Junction in Toronto’s west end, says BIA coordinator John Beers.

“We’re easily five years out from really big change.”

At Fade Kings barber shop across the street, Simeon Charles has seen many changes since moving here 14 years ago.

Oakridge was “a place I felt comfortable being in,” he says.

His shop became “a sanctuary” where people can get motivated, and this month Charles is starting Fade Kings Barber Academy to give unemployed or marginalized students skills and empowerment.

“It’s not about how much money you make in this lifetime, but the impact you make in the community,” he says, confident the strip’s storefronts will be filled.

“As a small business owner, this is the time to get in.”

Michelle Holland, local councillor, says she’s given Oakridge “the most attention,” since it has some of the lowest incomes not only in her ward but the city.

Holland says she’s added lighting around the station to make it safer, and three years of city-led “participatory budgeting” provided “significant upgrades” to Madeleine and Oakridge parks.

Gentrification is coming, since Birch Cliff, to the south, is hot, she insists.

Four years ago, Oakridge residents moved out when they could; now young families are staying, investing in homes, and participating, says Holland. “They’re making Oakridge a real community.”

