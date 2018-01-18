How two neighbouring Toronto communities came to be so different

The apartment buildings built in the 60s that were originally marketed to affluent, upper-middle class tenants started to decline. Mount Dennis became an immigrant settlement area.

“New immigrants could find affordable housing here,” Chamberlain said.

Mount Dennis was a working class neighbourhood from the beginning. Grist and lumber mills were built and operated on the Humber River in the area from the 1830s until approximately the 1880s. During this period, Brown’s Brickworks was established as was the first railway, Grand Trunk — now known as CPR.

Serious settlement in Mount Dennis began in the 1890s when the streetcar was extended along Weston Road and the first school was built and first post office established. Those were followed by construction of the Kodak plant.

“As factories got built more people moved in,” Chamberlain said. “Everything really took off when industry started to come out to this area.”

As for Etobicoke, it was developed much later as a car neighbourhood, a typical western subdivision, Chamberlain said. That’s because industrial areas used to be very smoky so property to the west tended to be more desirable.

Largely built in the 1950s, Etobicoke was comprised of ranch-type bungalows “of generous proportions on generous lots,” Chamberlain said.

It was marketed to business people — those who could afford cars, he said.

Burke Wood agreed.

“It was developed to be a wealthy neighbourhood on the Humber, once a beautiful place,” she said.

Services play a key role in the prosperity of a neighbourhood, Burke Wood said, citing transit as an example. Housing within walking distance of the subway tends to be more expensive. Landlords can charge higher rents.

“You can counter this inequity, but you need policy specifically targeted to do so,” she said. “The city, the province, and the federal government play a role.”

While Edenbridge-Humber Valley was originally planned as a wealthy suburb, which it has predominantly remained, Mount Dennis has had more than one reincarnation. Once a centre for manufacturing, it later became an area comprised of small, immigrant shops. Today the neighbourhood is on the cusp of change again.

“A lot of people marked the opening of supercoffee as a harbinger of change,” Chamberlain said. “I think the real harbinger of change is the construction of the (Crosstown) LRT.”

The developer who purchased the Kodak property, generally known in the neighbourhood as Kodak Heights, wanted to build a shopping mall. The Mount Dennis Community Association fought the proposal “tooth and nail,” Chamberlain recalled.