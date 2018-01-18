How two neighbouring Toronto communities came to be so different

Geographically speaking, only the Humber River separates the neighbourhoods of Mount Dennis and Edenbridge-Humber Valley, yet they could not be more different — particularly in terms of their socioeconomics.
New census data indicates that residents who live in the old City of Etobicoke’s Edenbridge-Humber Valley earn an average annual income of $124,040 while those in Mount Dennis, part of the old City of York, make $39,509 a year.
At first glance these numbers may seem staggering given the neighbourhoods are a stone’s throw away from each other. However, upon further investigation into such factors as history and development, it becomes clear why there’s such a disparity — not only between Mount Dennis and Edenbridge-Humber Valley, but also among many neighbourhoods across Toronto.
“That’s because we don’t build cities all at once,” said Patricia Burke Wood, an urban geography professor at York University.
Even though Mount Dennis and Edenbridge-Humber Valley are so close in proximity they were not developed in relation to each other.
“They are now — because of the megacity, but until 20 years ago, they were different municipalities developed by different politicians and developers,” Burke Wood said, adding that these neighbourhoods had different purposes, not to mention contrasting histories. “ (Edenbridge-Humber Valley) is one of the wealthiest in Toronto. It is a suburban neighbourhood developed for wealthy people; Mount Dennis was an industrial, working-class neighbourhood some distance from the centre of the city because of factories, industry and slaughter houses.”
From the First World War through to the 1960s and ‘70s, Mount Dennis was “a reasonably affluent working lower-to-middle class neighbourhood,” according to urban geographer and long-time Mount Dennis resident Simon Chamberlain, a self-described history buff.
“People had dependable, good jobs at local industry like Kodak; a major electric company, Dominion Steel — a major steel plant for all of Ontario,” Chamberlain told The York Guardian. “Toronto was an industrial powerhouse in the 1960s and Mount Dennis was part of that.”
Mount Dennis in the 60s was “quite affluent.” Its main street was “quite a bustling area” that had its own ‘Mount Dennis Weekly’ newspaper. The neighbourhood started to go downhill in the later 1970s to 1980s when industry began to decline.
“As industries were gradually shutting down, there were fewer and fewer local jobs and less and less interest for people moving into the area,” Chamberlain said. “The housing stock was deteriorating and people had better options.”
The apartment buildings built in the 60s that were originally marketed to affluent, upper-middle class tenants started to decline. Mount Dennis became an immigrant settlement area.
“New immigrants could find affordable housing here,” Chamberlain said.
Mount Dennis was a working class neighbourhood from the beginning. Grist and lumber mills were built and operated on the Humber River in the area from the 1830s until approximately the 1880s. During this period, Brown’s Brickworks was established as was the first railway, Grand Trunk — now known as CPR.
Serious settlement in Mount Dennis began in the 1890s when the streetcar was extended along Weston Road and the first school was built and first post office established. Those were followed by construction of the Kodak plant.
“As factories got built more people moved in,” Chamberlain said. “Everything really took off when industry started to come out to this area.”
As for Etobicoke, it was developed much later as a car neighbourhood, a typical western subdivision, Chamberlain said. That’s because industrial areas used to be very smoky so property to the west tended to be more desirable.
Largely built in the 1950s, Etobicoke was comprised of ranch-type bungalows “of generous proportions on generous lots,” Chamberlain said.
It was marketed to business people — those who could afford cars, he said.
Burke Wood agreed.
“It was developed to be a wealthy neighbourhood on the Humber, once a beautiful place,” she said.
Services play a key role in the prosperity of a neighbourhood, Burke Wood said, citing transit as an example. Housing within walking distance of the subway tends to be more expensive. Landlords can charge higher rents.
“You can counter this inequity, but you need policy specifically targeted to do so,” she said. “The city, the province, and the federal government play a role.”
While Edenbridge-Humber Valley was originally planned as a wealthy suburb, which it has predominantly remained, Mount Dennis has had more than one reincarnation. Once a centre for manufacturing, it later became an area comprised of small, immigrant shops. Today the neighbourhood is on the cusp of change again.
“A lot of people marked the opening of supercoffee as a harbinger of change,” Chamberlain said. “I think the real harbinger of change is the construction of the (Crosstown) LRT.”
The developer who purchased the Kodak property, generally known in the neighbourhood as Kodak Heights, wanted to build a shopping mall. The Mount Dennis Community Association fought the proposal “tooth and nail,” Chamberlain recalled.
