Most Somali-speaking Torontonians live in Etobicoke, census shows

Data indicates 42.5 per cent of children younger than six and 39.6 per cent of children and youth younger than 18 are considered low income. Among adults, 22.9 per cent of those aged 18 to 64 and 11 per cent of seniors 65 and older are low income, the data indicates.

The low-income measure after tax is $22,133 for singles and $44,266 for four-person families.

Ali makes the point that Somalis who fled the country’s civil war in the 1990s to immigrate to Canada were largely well-educated, but weren’t successful in having their foreign qualifications and credentials recognized in their new home.

“You had highly-educated people – engineers, mathematicians, doctors, teachers – fleeing the war without their papers, which led them to minimum-wage jobs in Canada, which led to depression and being unable to support their families,” Ali said.

That phenomenon of well-educated people unable to find work in their chosen country is now also a reality for second- and third-generation Canadians of Somali descent, whom Ali calls “the lost generations.”

“The media portrays us as violent,” Ali said. “But people who live in other areas of the city and outside Toronto, why are they successful; because we had the resources like everyone else.

“Our Somali brothers and sisters do not have the resources and have fallen through the cracks.”

Those seeking jobs or even enrolment in programs face discrimination, Ali said.

“(Discrimination because of) postal code is a fact; it’s not a joke or a myth,” she said.

Mental illness among young Canadians of Somali descent is an “epidemic,” said Abdi Hagi Yusuf, Somali Workers Network co-chair.

“Stress and mental illness is high among our children when they can’t get jobs,” he said. “We choose to be Canadian. Our children are Canadian. It’s a Canadian problem.”

Ali agreed.

What is the answer?

“Youth need to see there is possibility, there is hope,” she said. “They need to see even one or two children hired by city parks and recreation, one police officer, one teacher,” of Canadian Somali descent.

“When they see not even one person, there is a belief this is pure targeting (against the community).”

The Canadian and Ontario governments’ support of Syrian refugees is worlds apart from the experience of Somali refugees when they fled civil war in the 1990s for a new life in Canada, Ali said.

“With the new Syrian refugees, the government is supporting the whole family, and the men are upgrading their skills,” she said. “If Somali refugees had had the same opportunities, resources and funding the government is giving Syrian refugees, we wouldn’t be in this situation.”