Managing Scarborough's feral cats means trapping and releasing them

They may love cats, but too few Torontonians are willing to care for groups of cats living wild in the city.

Community Cats Toronto is hoping to recruit new cat colony caretakers at a half-day workshop in Scarborough from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

Participants, who can sign up at www.communitycats.ca, will pay $20, or $25 at the door, to learn how to manage a feral cat colony at the Toronto Public Library's Steeles Branch on Bamburgh Circle.

Doing the work, which could require additional volunteers, involves learning how to trap cats, so they can be spayed or neutered and released later with an ear tag for identification.