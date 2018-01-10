Managing Scarborough's feral cats means trapping and releasing them

They may love cats, but too few Torontonians are willing to care for groups of cats living wild in the city.
Community Cats Toronto is hoping to recruit new cat colony caretakers at a half-day workshop in Scarborough from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.
Participants, who can sign up at www.communitycats.ca, will pay $20, or $25 at the door, to learn how to manage a feral cat colony at the Toronto Public Library's Steeles Branch on Bamburgh Circle.
Doing the work, which could require additional volunteers, involves learning how to trap cats, so they can be spayed or neutered and released later with an ear tag for identification.
City staff visit new colonies and encourage the trap-and-return policy to keep stray feline populations from exploding.
More than 5,000 cats have been spayed or neutered since the program began.
After trapping cats, a feral colony manager books them surgeries at a clinic by calling 416-338-6281.
Cats then convalesce for a day or two at the Feral Cat Recovery Centre on Progress Avenue, which also lends out traps, before caretakers return them to their colony.
The facility also provides feral cat shelters at $15 each.
