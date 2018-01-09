Cat and rabbit cuddling volunteers needed in Toronto

The cats and rabbits in Toronto’s shelters could use a little of your love.

Toronto Animal Services is looking for new cat and rabbit cuddling volunteers.

“Volunteers play with the cats and rabbits in the shelters to help with their socialization skills,” noted the posting from Toronto Animal Services. “This is a rewarding experience for the volunteer, but also crucial to the physical and mental well-being of the animals in our care and helps them get adopted.”

Volunteers are asked to identify a consistent day and time they can cuddle. The amount of time volunteers can spend cuddling can be worked out based on their availability.