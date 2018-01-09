DINE SAFE TORONTO: Which 2 restaurants didn't get a green pass

Operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated

Operator fail to use proper utensils to ensure food safety

Operator fail to use proper procedure(s) to ensure food safety

Operator fail to properly wash large utensils

Operator fail to provide required supplies at sinks

Operator fail to properly wash multi-use utensils

Operator fail to provide adequate pest control

Operator fail to provide easily readable thermometer(s)

Operator fail to properly maintain rooms

PHOENIX RESTAURANT (PHO PHUONG HOANG), 1151 COLLEGE ST.

Restaurant

One or more significant infractions were observed under the Food Premises Regulation during an inspection Jan. 3, 2018.

What does Pass, Conditional Pass or Closed mean?

Every drinking and eating establishment in Toronto must, continually and prominently, post the most recent food safety inspection notice, as issued without alteration, at or near the main entrance.

There are three (3) types of notices:

A Pass notice will be issued when only minor or no infractions are observed during an inspection.

If Minor Infractions are repeated at the next inspection, the Public Health Inspector may issue a ticket to obtain compliance. Fines range from $45 to $370 depending on the severity of the infraction.

A Conditional Pass notice will be issued when one or more significant infractions are observed during an inspection.

When issued, a Public Health Inspector will re-inspect an establishment within 24-48 hours of the initial inspection. If the infractions are corrected and no other infractions or only Minor Infractions are found, a PASS Notice will be issued. If the infractions are not corrected by the time of the first re-inspection, a ticket will be issued and a second re-inspection will be conducted at a later date. If at the time of the second re-inspection the items have not been corrected, a summons to court will be issued and a referral to Toronto's Municipal Licensing and Standards Division may occur.

A Closed notice will be issued when one or more crucial infractions observed during an inspection are not corrected immediately. A food establishment can only be closed when a health hazard is present.

An Order to Close the establishment and/or remove the health hazard will be issued. A Public Health Inspector will visit daily to make sure that the establishment remains closed. Failure to comply with an Order to Close will lead to additional charges. When all of the infractions listed in the Order and all other significant or crucial infractions are corrected, the establishment will receive a PASS Notice and may be re-opened. Any repeated or new crucial infractions may result in the operator being issued with a summons to court and referral to the Licensing Tribunal for further action.