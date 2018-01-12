Michael Garron Hospital announces builder for redevelopment

EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare has been selected to design, build, and finance the redevelopment of East York’s Michael Garron Hospital (MGH).

Following a rigorous 10-month design and evaluation period, Infrastructure Ontario and the local hospital announced the news on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

“Today marks a tremendous milestone for our community. Our main hospital campus, which has been serving east Toronto since 1929, is aging and due for a major renewal. Our redevelopment will make a significant difference to patients, neighbours, staff, physicians and volunteers,” Sarah Downey, MGH’s president and CEO, said in a news release.

“The design embraces our rich history, incorporates best practices and paves the way for our continued success delivering outstanding care. We look forward to working with EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare to reach a final contract and begin construction on this monumental project. Together we will build more than just a hospital. Our campus will be transformed into a community hub that not only creates health but is able to support individuals to live to their full potential throughout the continuum of care.”

Just under a year ago, Walsh Toronto East Health Partners, PCL Partnership, and EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare were shortlisted to bid on the complex project, which is being delivered under Infrastructure Ontario’s Alternative Financing and Procurement model.

Last spring and summer, staff at MGH, a division of Toronto East Health Network, held a number of meetings and planning sessions with the three bidders, which were all were chosen through a Request for Qualifications process that looked at their design and construction capability, experience, and the financial capacity to deliver a project of this size and complexity. In the end, EllisDon Infrastructure Healthcare, which is comprised of EllisDon Design Build Inc. (design build), B+H Architects and Diamond Schmitt Architects (design team), and EllisDon Capital (financial adviser), came out on top.

In total, approximately 550,000 square feet of Michael Garron Hospital will be redeveloped.

The project, which is expected to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver certification for design excellence and sustainability, will involve building an eight-storey patient care tower and a three-storey podium, and demolishing some existing wings and renovating the existing hospital at the connecting points.

The job will also involve the renovation of about 100,000 square feet within the existing facility including replacing the oldest beds in the medical/surgical and rehabilitation units, replacing the mental health in-patient units for adult and child/youth care, consolidating ambulatory care and ambulatory procedures, creating two levels of underground parking and a new main entrance, and accommodating other administrative and support services needed to support the clinical services.

Led by Infrastructure Ontario and the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care in partnership with Michael Garron Hospital, the redevelopment project aims to improve the delivery of efficient, accessible, and high-quality patient care, while replacing some of the local hospital’s oldest spaces.