Safe-injection service in Leslieville open longer

Leslieville’s KeepSix supervised injection service (SIS) has extended its hours.

The harm reduction program at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre, 955 Queen St. E., just east of Carlaw Avenue, is now open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesday, and Thursdays, and from 9:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. The new, longer hours went into effect Thursday, Jan. 4.

Previously, the SIS, which has a separate intake/waiting area, four injection booths, and a postinjection observation room, was open weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KeepSix, a term that basically means ‘got your back,’ is the first program of its kind in Canada to be based at an accredited community health centre. It offers people who consume drugs intravenously a safe, hygienic, and confidential place to inject in Leslieville.

KeepSix, the second official safe injection service to open in Toronto, was named in honour of a harm reduction program established several years ago in Kingston, Ont. by Raffi Balian, a longtime harm reduction worker who also founded SRCHC’s Counterfit Harm Reduction Program 20 years ago. Sadly, Balian, a lifelong advocate for people who use drugs, died of an overdose on Feb. 16, 2017 while attending a national meeting on supervised consumption services in Vancouver, B.C.

Back in November, Toronto’s first sanctioned safe injection service opened at Toronto Public Health’s the Works site near Yonge and Dundas streets. A third SIS location is set to open in the near future at the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre near Queen and Bathurst streets. The Fred Victor centre at Queen and Jarvis streets is also working on opening one.

Anyone with questions or concerns about SRCHC’s KeepSix program can contact program co-ordinator Natalie Kallio or Jason Altenberg, the centre’s director of programs and services, at 416-461-1925.

-Joanna Lavoie