Ring in 2018 with New Year's levees in east Toronto

East Toronto residents are invited to celebrate the start of a new year by meeting and chatting with local politicians and city staff at two upcoming levees this weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Ward 32 Coun. Mary-Margaret McMahon along with Beaches-East York MPP Arthur Potts and MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are cohosting their annual New Year’s Levee at the Firkin on Danforth, 2057B Danforth Ave., just west of Woodbine Avenue. The free gathering will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and all are welcome.

The following day on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m., the community is invited to attend the third annual Welcome East York 2018 event at the East York Council Chambers, 850 Coxwell Ave. at Mortimer Avenue.

Co-hosted by local councillors Janet Davis, Mary Fragedakis, Jon Burnside, the gathering will also include a special visit from Toronto fire Chief Matthew Pegg, medical officer of health Eileen De Villa, city librarian Vickery Bowles, Children’s Services general manager Elaine Baxter-Trahair, transportation general manager Barbara Gray, and solid waste general manager Jim McKay.