New men's shelter opens its doors in Leslieville

It’s been a long-time coming, but the day has finally arrived.

After two years of planning and renovations, the New Hope Leslieville shelter, a 60-bed facility for adult men located at 29/29A Leslie St., is officially set to welcome its first guests this afternoon.

The Salvation Army is behind the new facility, which will be year-round, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bradley Harris, executive director of Toronto housing and homeless supports for the Christian church and international charitable organization, did a final walk-through of the new east Toronto shelter earlier today.

“We are good to open. We’ll be accepting clients after 4 p.m.” he said during a phone interview.

“We want to get clients in (the shelter) and off the streets.”

The City of Toronto through its central intake hotline as well as its Streets to Homes Assessment and Referral Centre at 129 Peter St. will be referring clients to the new shelter, which is located in the former home of a lithographic printing business on Leslie Street, between Queen Street East and Eastern Avenue. The City will also be arranging transportation for the guest, if needed.

The plan is to welcome about 20 guests tonight and gradually take more until full capacity is reached by this weekend.

Those staying there will receive three meals a day, counselling, referrals to health and other services and - most importantly - help finding and keeping a permanent home.

Back in April 2015, The SalvatIon Army was forced to close its 124-bed Hope Shelter at College and McCaul streets after the property’s owner sold the building. The charity, which was a 40-year tenant of that site, searched for more than two years for its new location.