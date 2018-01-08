Snowy morning commute sees spike in crashes in Toronto

Steady snowfall during the Monday morning rush hours in Toronto has caused a spike in collisions, Toronto police say.

“We are asking drivers to use extra caution,” said Const. Clint Stibbe of traffic services. “The snow is coming down at a fairly steady rate. As a result, it is making for slippery roads, but collisions can be avoided primarily by reducing your speed and giving yourself extra space.”

Luckily, none of the collisions resulted in serious injuries.

Environment Canada said that Toronto will see four-to-eight centimeters of snow Monday before the snow tapers off from west to east throughout the day.