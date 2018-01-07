As cold grips Toronto, homeless search for warmth where they can

In the summertime, about 20 people will sleep there, she said. Security usually leaves them alone and there are plugs along the wall to charge phones, she says.

Plus, they’re close to Osgoode Hall, where the law society offers meals for the hungry. Sometimes the police wake them up so they don’t miss breakfast, Snickers said.

It’s also close to the peace garden at Nathan Phillips Square.

“When I had my laptop, me and (husband) James would plug in right there and we’d sit right around the corner tucked with a blanket watching movies,” she said, pointing just beyond the Flame of Peace. She’d found the laptop in the garbage, and had it fixed for just $150.

In December, there were about five people sleeping under the dome, using cardboard as insulation from the cold ground. “It does help,” Snickers says.

She and her husband spent most of the three days wrapped in their blankets, as snow blew through the tunnel. By the end of that weekend, though, Snickers was starting to get sick so they made their way back to All Saints. Her five-week ban wasn’t up, but the couple was allowed back in.

Inside the church, it smells of urine. At mid-afternoon more than 30 people are inside keeping warm, many are curled under blankets on their mats.

Snickers and her husband are in what she calls the “executive suite.” Their mats are set up in a corner, against a heater that spews barely warm air, but they’ve got lots of blankets.

Her friend Brittany sleeps a few mats over with her dog. They met only two weeks ago, but Snickers says they just “click.”

In the winter, the days are slow. They wake up for breakfast, but it’s not food they need first.

Snickers says she’s tried multiple times to get clean, but she can’t do it alone and the detox centres are full.

“Coming off of heroin, it’s physically painful and hard and we can’t do it on our own,” she says.

Some days they’ll break into a nearby condo to use the showers and the hot tub, Snickers may go down to the Native Women’s drop in centre, or they’ll spend the afternoons looking for apartments and tidying “the house,” their name for the mats they sleep on.

“It’s not a fun lifestyle, it’s very slow and depressing,” Snickers says.

Light streams in from the stained glass window overhead as she straightens out her blankets, placing her stuffed bunny, Foo Foo, and her bear, Jem, against the pillows.

She plops down on her bed, sitting cross legged, as she browses through a handwritten list of rentals one of the staff members put together for her, using a colouring book as a hard surface.

“(My husband) says that I’m so depressed that I get high and I bury myself in my colouring book and my journal,” she says.

Her journal is her “anger management” and her “therapy,” she explains. The colouring “calms” her and offers an escape.

“Reality sucks, but I don’t know, I try to stay positive,” she says.

Brittany says Snickers is a very positive person and one of the few who can make her laugh.

“It’s the way I was raised I guess. I was raised by my grandmother in a very traditional, aboriginal way . . . it’s not in me not to care,” says Snickers, but it can be hard to stay positive.

Even with a list of available rentals and the money to afford them, getting an apartment can be a challenge. First, she needs to get her phone set up so she can call landlords, then she needs to find a way to get around to see the apartments that are still available.

Too often though, she says landlords tell her the apartments have been rented when she asks if they accept tenants on a fixed income. She’s been on the wait-list for community housing for a decade, she adds.

“I think I’d stop using right away if I was housed because then I’d have a reason but being out here, it’s kind of depressing; it numbs the harshness,” Snickers says.

“I wouldn’t want this for anybody. You feel alone and abandoned.”

At night the respite centre is packed; people sleep side by side, Snickers says.

About 630 people were using winter overnight services like the respite centres on Thursday night and more than 5,400 people were using the shelters, according to the city’s shelter daily census.

Those at All Saints were protected from the worst of the elements, but it’s still cold inside, Snickers says.

“You’re not supposed to be able to see your breath inside the church,” her neighbour chimes in. He has some good news, though — the hot water in the bathroom sink has been turned on.

“Oh my God, we have hot water?” Snickers says excitedly.

She’s hopeful she won’t have to spend another winter here, she’s seen an apartment on her list in the west end for $750 that could be just what they need.

“Getting away from downtown is like a fresh start, trying to start over and build that family life,” she says.

“I want to work, I want to actually have a job, I’ve had jobs, and I miss that, I miss having a home. I don’t like this.”

