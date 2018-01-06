Toronto's deep freeze continues till Sunday morning: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning Toronto residents that frigid windchills ranging from -30 C to -35 C are forecasted to continue into tomorrow morning.

The update the the city’s extreme cold warning, which was issued shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, attributed the prolonged period of very cold wind chills to an Arctic ridge of high pressure, which continues to bring cold temperatures and brisk northwesterly winds to Southern Ontario.

“Windchill values ranging from -30 C to -42 C were recorded early this morning,” Environment Canada officials reported in a statement. “Windchill values will moderate somewhat today, but values of -30 to -35 are forecast for this evening into Sunday morning.”

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.