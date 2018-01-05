ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Ghost the cat, Kahuna the hamster need fur-ever homes

Ghost — five-year-old domestic shorthair cat

Ghost is a warm-hearted, sensitive little sweetie who loves people watching on a perch as much as he loves getting scratched on a snug sofa. This guy seriously loves affection. If you sit down, you better make room in your lap because that’ll soon become his home away from home. Nestling, nuzzling and cuddling are his favourite things. But his real kryptonite is the chin. Give his chin a little attention and the purring will be heard miles away.

While he is cuddly, calm and collected when he’s comfortable, he has been known to act out when he’s a little unsure about certain situations. He unfortunately has been known to express his fear through hissing, biting and scratching. When he first arrived here at the Toronto Humane Society, he was fearful of his new surroundings, but he has since warmed up and has become a favourite amongst staff and volunteers thanks to his sweet demeanor and love for laps.

Like many cats, he needs to be introduced to new things slowly and gradually. Sudden changes of environment can make him afraid, and he could express this with forms of aggression. It’s important that he’s given time and space in a new home so that he can adjust accordingly. When he does warm up, his sweet and sensitive nature comes out in full force. Giving him this time and space to adjust to you and his environment would be totally worth it for any cat lover.