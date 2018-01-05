ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO: Ghost the cat, Kahuna the hamster need fur-ever homes

ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO is a partnership between Insidetoronto.com and the Toronto Humane Society.
This week's ADOPT-A-PET TORONTO features Ghost the five-year-old domestic shorthair cat and Kahuna the eight-month-old dwarf hamster.
If you would like to adopt either of these pets or any other animal, please contact the Toronto Humane Society, which is located at 11 River St. Phone 416-392-2273 or contact the email below each animal for more information.
Ghost is a warm-hearted, sensitive little sweetie who loves people watching on a perch as much as he loves getting scratched on a snug sofa. This guy seriously loves affection. If you sit down, you better make room in your lap because that’ll soon become his home away from home. Nestling, nuzzling and cuddling are his favourite things. But his real kryptonite is the chin. Give his chin a little attention and the purring will be heard miles away.
While he is cuddly, calm and collected when he’s comfortable, he has been known to act out when he’s a little unsure about certain situations. He unfortunately has been known to express his fear through hissing, biting and scratching. When he first arrived here at the Toronto Humane Society, he was fearful of his new surroundings, but he has since warmed up and has become a favourite amongst staff and volunteers thanks to his sweet demeanor and love for laps.
Like many cats, he needs to be introduced to new things slowly and gradually. Sudden changes of environment can make him afraid, and he could express this with forms of aggression. It’s important that he’s given time and space in a new home so that he can adjust accordingly. When he does warm up, his sweet and sensitive nature comes out in full force. Giving him this time and space to adjust to you and his environment would be totally worth it for any cat lover.
If you’re interested in Ghost, email felineadoption@torontohumanesociety.com for more information.
Kahuna is a snack-loving, toy-chewing, tunnel-travelling little fluff ball with a love for all people, young and old. Stop by his pad for a visit and watch this little sweetie come right up to the cage to say hello. While forever preferring the hamster treat over the hamster wheel, he’s totally down for all things fun. So long as there’s a little treat tucked away somewhere, he’ll be hanging out with you all day long.
Coming from a hoarding situation where he had to share his space with more roommates than he could count, his current digs have him pretty happy. But he’s still looking for a more permanent situation where he’d get all the snacks and love in the world.
If you’re interested in Kahuna, email specialspecies@torontohumanesociety.com for more information.
Junior the cat is still available for adoption. While Captain the dog has found a loving foster parent, he’s also looking for his forever home.
When it’s cold outside, pets will often snuggle up to heat sources throughout your home. Make sure to keep them away from space heaters and traditional or wood-burning fireplaces. Pet proof your heat sources so your dogs and cats can stay warm without the risk of burning.
