North York's Humber River Hospital appoints new chief of staff

Humber River Hospital has a new chief of staff.

Dr. Michael Gardam, the former medical director of infection prevention and control at the University Health Network (UHN), was appointed to his new role in early January, Humber River Hospital’s board of directors announced.

“Dr. Gardam’s work with both local and international organizations has verifiably demonstrated his dedication and experience with developing programs for complex medical issues,” Terry Leon, chair of the Humber River Hospital board of directors, said in a release. “We look forward to working with Dr. Gardam towards setting the bar for innovative patient care.”

Gardam obtained his medical education at McGill University, following it up with subspecialty training in infectious diseases. He has consulted for international organizations in complex healthcare environments and his clients include the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, Irish Health Services Executive and the Maryland Patient Safety Center.

Gardam has also served in the leadership role of chair of the medical advisory committee and as a member of the board of directors for UHN.

In addition to his medical roles, he is also an associate professor of medicine at the University of Toronto, an instructor for the Physician Leadership Institute of Joule and director of the healthcare leadership development program with the Schulich Executive Education Centre at York University. Gardam also has more than 100 scientific publications to his name.

“Humber River Hospital is on the forefront of innovative patient care,” he said in a release. “I am excited to have the opportunity to be a part of this digital healthcare revolution and to work in a hospital designed with patient safety in mind.”



